Intrigued? We can explain more in our look back at 9 stories which made the Echo headlines 37 years ago.

Chris Cordner reports.

1) Gardener Joe Bell got a big surprise when he asked Sunderland Council for three or four shrubs to brighten up Plains Farm Boys' Club. Along came council charge hand gardener Robin Dawson with 300 or 400.

Life in Sunderland in 1985.

2) Lisa Carr, 13 a pupil at Pennywell Comprehensive School won a place in the regional final of the Junior Cook of the Year competition. Who an tell us how she did?

3) Lynsey McKitterick was the winner of the Name The Calf competition at Sunderland Carnival. Does anyone know what her prize was?

4) Scrambling enthusiast Craig Dunn was preparing for his first competition despite his tender years. He had been riding since he was two

years old – and was still only 4 in 1985.

Lynsey McKitterick was the winner of the Name The Calf competition at Sunderland Carnival.

5) Geoff Addy came up with an offer with a difference as the licensee of the Hycroft in South Hylton in 1985. The pub was serving draught milk as part of its offering. The pints could be bought for 44 pence a pint or halves at 22 pence.

6) Joe Roeves was up for the cha-cha-challenge in 1985. The Penshaw man, and his wife June, were in a dancing team which represented the North East on television’s Come Dancing show.

7) 1985 was also the year when the Steels Club Jolly Girls put on a show and performed as the Misfits. Were you a part of the act?

8) l Were you involved in the charity event at High Southwick Methodist Church where keen DJs put on a marathon record playing session? Get in touch and tell us how much you raised and which charity you supported.

Steels Club Jolly Girls performing in their show called Misfits.

9) Clay's Garden Centre held a garden festival in 1985 and the Echo was there to photograph Andrew Reay, Stephen Rudd and Ian Walshaw all of Sunderland, enjoying themselves.

We would love your memories of Sunderland and County Durham in 1985. To tell us more, email [email protected]

A record playing marathon was being held at High Southwick Methodist Church.

Lisa Carr, 13 a pupil at Pennywell Comprehensive School who won a place in the regional final of the Junior Cook of the Year competition.

A planting project which was held by Plains Farm Boys' Club.