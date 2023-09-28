News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
UK's first drug consumption room gets approval to open in Glasgow
Harry Potter actor Sir Michael Gambon dies aged 82
Meta announces plans for AI chatbots to be used on their platforms
BBC introduces new rules for flagship presenters after Lineker row
US winner claims £1.32 billion jackpot prize
Flights to Italy set to be disrupted as airport staff announce strike

Seven pictures remembering times at The Dagmar pub in Sunderland

A toast to this Sunderland pub in seven photo memories

By Chris Cordner
Published 28th Sep 2023, 13:26 BST

We've got seven Echo archive memories to share with you of The Dagmar.

The Sunderland pub in Witherwack made the headlines when closure loomed in 2006.

That same year, we had photos of people playing pool, the pub's trophy-winning football team and a look outside.

In 2007, the Echo was back to record the pub when it was boarded up.

But what are your memories of it? Have a look through our selection and then get in touch to tell us more.

Another Sunderland pub in the Echo retro spotlight.

1. Days at the Dagmar

Another Sunderland pub in the Echo retro spotlight.

Photo Sales
Inside the Dagmar in 2006.

2. At the bar

Inside the Dagmar in 2006.

Photo Sales
Outside the pub in 2006.

3. Taking in the view

Outside the pub in 2006.

Photo Sales
Fun on the pool table 17 years ago.

4. Taking aim in 2006

Fun on the pool table 17 years ago.

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:SunderlandPubsNostalgia