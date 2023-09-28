A toast to this Sunderland pub in seven photo memories

We've got seven Echo archive memories to share with you of The Dagmar.

The Sunderland pub in Witherwack made the headlines when closure loomed in 2006.

That same year, we had photos of people playing pool, the pub's trophy-winning football team and a look outside.

In 2007, the Echo was back to record the pub when it was boarded up.

But what are your memories of it? Have a look through our selection and then get in touch to tell us more.

1 . Days at the Dagmar Another Sunderland pub in the Echo retro spotlight. Photo Sales

2 . At the bar Inside the Dagmar in 2006. Photo Sales

3 . Taking in the view Outside the pub in 2006. Photo Sales

4 . Taking aim in 2006 Fun on the pool table 17 years ago. Photo Sales