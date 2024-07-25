Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former Sunderland AFC captain and ambassador Kevin Ball has been awarded the Freedom of the City of Sunderland at a ceremony in City Hall.

Kevin Ball is awarded the Freedom of the City of Sunderland by Mayor Allison Chisnall at City Hall. | Sunderland Echo

The award had cross-party support from Sunderland City Council and was presented in honour of the service to club and city the former midfielder has given over 34 years.

Also presented with the freedom by Mayor of Sunderland, Cllr Allison Chisnall, was Veterans in Crisis founder Ger Fowler.

Kevin says he knew nothing about Sunderland when he signed in 1990 and wasn't even sure exactly where it was. But he knew the club and wanted to sign.

The clincher may have been when manager Denis Smith showed him the seafront, which he loves. "Bally" grew up beside the sea in Hastings, East Sussex and thought "it was meant to be".

He left the club to join Fulham in 1999, followed by two seasons at Burnley. But he returned to Sunderland in a variety of roles, including two stints as caretaker manager.

Kevin had a 32-year on-off (but mainly on) professional association with the club in a variety of roles, the last of which was as club ambassador before leaving in February 2022.

He has also been an ambassador for the city itself, performing a string of charitable functions. The southerner has long been an adopted Mackem and is loved by fans to this day for his leadership, tenacity, work ethic and absolute will-to-win.

Highlights as a player include the 1992 FA Cup final against Liverpool and Championship wins in 1996 and 1999 under Peter Reid.

It is the 1998-99 season, in which he captained Sunderland to a record 105 points, which he unhesitatingly says was the pinnacle of his career.

Supporters also remember his diving header in a 3-0 win over Chelsea in 1996, as well as an incredible tackle on Duncan Ferguson during a 2-1 win at Newcastle in 1999, which actually pinged the ball 35 yards onto his own crossbar, giving Sunderland fans the longest three seconds of their lives.

When he joined the club from Portsmouth in 1990, he was asked by Echo football writer, the late Geoff Storey, if he was making the right move. A decade later Geoff told Kevin he believed he had.

Kevin Ball after the win at Bury which sealed promotion in 1998-99; his favourite season. | Sunderland Echo

Speaking after the City Hall ceremony, Kevin said: "This award, 34 years later, underpins massively that I made the right decision. Receiving it was a weird, tingly feeling.

"I said to my missus I felt hyperactive, like a child in awe; ready to go and play a game of football. It was a tremendous feeling.

"What made it nicer was the Ger was there as well. I do stuff with him and I think he's a tremendous ambassador to the city.

"For me and my wife Sharon it was just a truly wonderful evening."

