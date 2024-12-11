Patrick Roberts was full of praise for Sunderland attacker Adil Aouchiche after the Bristol City game

Patrick Roberts has praised the attitude of Adil Aouchiche following Tuesday night’s draw against Bristol City in the Championship.

The pair, who both came on as substitutes during the clash, combined to save Sunderland the game late on for Régis Le Bris, with Aouchiche turning provider to Roberts, who lashed home the Black Cats’ equaliser after Bristol City had gone ahead in the second half.

Aouchiche has been out of favour since Le Bris arrived at Sunderland last summer and has played just 29 minutes across three substitute appearances so far this season. The Frenchman’s lack of game time has prompted speculation the 22-year-old could leave in January with the Black Cats’ head coach strongly suggesting that his exit is a possibility during the winter. However, fellow attacker Roberts had nothing but good things to say about his teammate.

“I've got to give great credit to Adil,” Roberts told the media after the game against Bristol City. “I thought he came on. He's been nothing but put his head down in training. When he gets his opportunity, he gets his opportunity. I thought he did really well tonight.

“You've got to give credit, he's a great player. He sees them kind of plays and it was just a simple pass, you'd say. He's an intelligent footballer. He just laid on a plate and I just thought I'd just lash it as hard as I can. I'm thankful it went like that.”

Sunderland could have won the game against Bristol City but for Max O’Leary’s last-gasp save from a Dan Ballard looping header as the Black Cats tried but ultimately failed to produce what would have been a remarkable comeback from 1-0 down.

“I think we were going for it at the end,” Roberts reflected. “But I think in an all-round game, we should have been putting them away quite early. The manager said it inside, I think we've had a fair few shots over the last couple of games, which is good because you're doing the right thing. At the same time, if you're not scoring them, you're not going to pick up points and you're not going to improve in that way.

“I think that 5-10 per cent in both areas. I know normally we're quite good, but I think it was a sloppy goal and that can happen. But just both ends of the pitch, you've got to be more clean, more composed and more calm. It's just putting it right on a training pitch, I guess, and putting it right next game, which obviously comes in the next three days or so, so it's good.”

“There are players who haven’t really been involved who could maybe leave in January,” Le Bris admitted. “If you don’t have the opportunity to play, and you have an option with another club that is good for your development, then sometimes that is a good option to take and move on. We will see what happens.

“We have to be mindful of the balance of the team and the squad. You need to have subs who have the right mindset, even if they don’t play a lot. You need players who are always available, good in training sessions and positive on the bench. That is very important, and then you also have to remember that all of the players have a contract. That is another factor. But the players need to play, and you need a squad that has the right dynamic.”