Sunderland snatched a point from their clash with Bristol City on Tuesday night

Régis Le Bris was pleased with another demonstration of his side’s character on Tuesday night but is determined to address their ongoing issues against deep-lying defences.

Patrick Roberts scored a stoppage-time equaliser to preserve Sunderland’s unbeaten home record, which had been under threat after a strike from Bristol City defender Luke McNally.

Le Bris was pleased to see his time fight until the end but admits that they need to find another five or ten per cent.

“I said in the dressing room after the game that we have to show our ambition, and this late equaliser is very important because it shows that we have good character. It was very late, and if we want to achieve our goal in this league, we have to show that type of character. It is a desire that we need to have. We need it every day. Probably, there is five or ten per cent missing right now, so we have to take the responsibility to find a solution for that.

"It is not easy to face a low block and we know we have a lot of work to do in this part of the game. We need to be more clinical, especially in these types of matches. If you don’t score the opponent can stay in their foundations and keep to their game plan.

"We have quality collectively and individually, but now we need to add five or 10 per cent more.”

Le Bris also praised Roberts after he brought his long wait for an open-play goal to an end, adding to his crucial assist against Stoke City days previous.

“Patrick made the cut-back against Stoke for the victory too,” Le Bris said.

“Today, he got the late equaliser, and it is a good example of character. He is the most experienced player, and it is good that he can show that this is the right direction for us – to be ambitious and to keep going. It is a good example for the rest of the team to follow if we want to achieve our ambitions in this league.”