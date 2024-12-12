One former Newcastle United player has announced his retirement from football aged 35.

Former Newcastle United defender Federico Fernandez has announced his retirement from football. Taking to social media to announce the decision, Fernandez, who currently plays for Argentine side Estudiantes, revealed that his last game will take place on Saturday 21 December.

Posting a montage of some of his career highlights, Fernandez wrote: ‘It’s time to announce that on the 21st I will be playing my last professional football match. Thank you for the opportunity and the memories we share together.’

Newcastle United, who Fernandez represented on 89 occasions following his move from Swansea City in the summer of 2018, have also reacted to the news on X, writing: ‘Our former defender, Federico Fernández has announced his retirement from football as he’s set to play his final game on December 21. Congratulations on all you have achieved in your playing career @pajarofernandez! We wish you all the very best for the future.’

Fernandez joined Newcastle United during the 2018 summer transfer window as Rafa Benitez aimed to bolster his defence with a player he knew well from their time together at Napoli. Fernandez, a 32-cap Argentine international, became a very solid and reliable player during his time on Tyneside, particularly during Steve Bruce’s time as manager where he even captained the side.

He featured just twice under Eddie Howe, however, with his final appearance coming at St James’ Park during their 1-0 win over Burnley in December 2021 - Howe’s first win as Magpies manager. Fernandez would move onto Elche upon expiration of his contract at Newcastle United before a brief spell with Qatar outfit Al-Duhail before returning to Argentina in August 2023.