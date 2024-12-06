A busy weekend of action in the Northern League and FA Vase lies in wait.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Michael Johnson believes Seaham Red Star are in a confident mood as they prepare to host West Allotment Celtic on Friday night.

The visitors have returned to Northern League action in some style after being granted a two-week break as they looked to secure their long-term future. In their first game back, Allotment claimed a win at title contenders Blyth Town and followed that up with 7-1 demolition of Tow Law Town in a Brooks Mileson League Cup tie in midweek. For Red Star, the aim is clear, the secure a win that could move them five points clear of the bottom two - and Johnson is hoping to do exactly that in front of a healthy crowd on Friday night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Action from Jarrow's FA Vase second qualifying round win against Seaham Red Star (photo Peter Franklin) | Peter Franklin

He told The Echo: “There are no easy games in the Northern League, we are aware of that and they have come back with a fantastic win at Blyth and they backed it up at Tow Law on Tuesday. But we are confident of what we do and we are going into the game looking to pick up three points in front of what we hope will be a good crowd. Hopefully we get that little added bonus with it being Friday night because it’s always a fantastic atmosphere when they come through the gates at our place.

Red Star could hand a start to recent signing Harvey Walsh after he joined the club from Friday’s visitors but an injury means Arran Wearmouth will not be available. Owen Mitchell misses out for Allotment as he serves a ban.

Elsewhere on Saturday, Blyth Town could move to the top of the Division One table if they avoid defeat in their home defeat against Guisborough Town and third placed Shildon will be ready to pounce on any slip-ups when they entertain Whitley Bay.

Whickham are without the suspended Kieren Aplin for their home game with Boro Rangers and Josh Strassheim will miss Birtley Town’s home game with bottom of the table Tow Law Town. Newcastle Blue Star can move within a point of the leaders if they can claim a win at Kendal Town and results elsewhere go their way. Marske United have a strong squad available for their home game with Northallerton Town and Kyle Davis will miss West Auckland Town’s visit to Penrith as he serves a ban.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Northern League’s final four participants in this season’s FA Vase face off on Saturday as North Shields travel to Redcar Athletic and Crook Town host Carlisle City at Millfield.

West End aim to bounce back against Prudhoe

Sunderland West End are hoping to make the most of hard work on the training pitch when they face Prudhoe YC at Ford Hub on Friday night.

The game marks the first since West End put in a below-par performance in their away defeat at Alnwick Town last weekend as their winless run was extended to a sixth league fixture. Ironically, it was a loss at Friday’s opponents that sparked that downturn in form - and manager Steve Cockrill knows another difficult test is lying in wait in the return fixture.

He told The Echo: “We have played well in a few games but we haven’t had the results. The performance at Alnwick was far from good and the lads didn’t do themselves any justice. We have taken that on the chin collectively, we’ve worked on it in training and we have done our preparations for a tough game against Prudhoe on Friday.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

West End are without the injured Aaron Croft and the unavailable Craig Linsel - but otherwise have a fully fit and available squad.

There is one other Friday night fixture in the second tier as Sunderland RCA go looking for only their second away win of the season when they visit Redcar Town.

Boldon CA will hope to bounce back from their derby defeat against Jarrow then they visit Ryton and Crawcrook Albion. Joint-manager Dan Crooks revealed his disappointment his side didn’t get any reward for a ‘positive performance’ and urged his players to move on an prepare for a tough-looking trip to a Ryton side sat just outside of the play-offs.

He said: “We were frustrated because we put in a positive performance but we have no points to show for it. A couple of good strikes separated us and Jarrow and fair play to them. We now have to dust ourselves down and be ready for Ryton.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Crooks confirmed Liam Heywood will miss out but Tino Agostinho returns to contention after six weeks out.

There are two other games on Saturday as Chester-le-Street United entertain Billingham Synthonia and Billingham Town travel to Newcastle University.