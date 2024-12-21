Seaham Red Star remain confident in bid to avoid relegation battle

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It was a hectic weekend across both divisions of the Ebac Northern League.

Seaham Red Star remain confident they can avoid relegation from Division One despite suffering a 4-2 defeat at Newcastle Blue Star on Friday night.

Harvey Walsh and Harvey Fletcher both found the net for Red Star against a Blue Star side pushing for promotion - but goals from Paul Dudgeon, Jack Daley, Dan Lanning and Connor Oliver gave their hosts all three points.

Action from Seaham Red Star's 4-2 defeat at Newcastle Blue Star (photo Ben Cuthbertson) | Ben Cuthbertson

Assistant manager Michael Johnson insisted Red Star have played well in recent weeks and will go on a run that can move them away from the drop zone over the coming weeks.

He told The Echo: “Our performances have been good and it’s just those little final details and fine margins for us. We will go on a run, it’s just about when that happens because results haven’t been there but the performances have been. We have to remain confident and we are confident we can go on this run and start looking up the table.”

Gateshead youngster Lucas Lowery put the cap on a fine week after he followed up his first senior goal for the National League club by getting the only goal in Whitley Bay’s narrow win at Easington Colliery on Saturday. League leaders Redcar Athletic fell to a home defeat against North Shields for the second time in a week as Dan Waldron and Jordan Lashley gave the Robins a 2-1 win after Bradley Fewster had put their hosts in front.

Shildon continue to shine as an Adam Lennox brace and a goal apiece from Luke Spalding, Jon Weirs and Nathan Greenwood gave the Railwaymen a stunning 5-0 win at promotion rivals Blyth Town. Boro Rangers moved into third after a Stuart Rose brace gave them a 2-0 home win against Marske United and Guisborough Town forward Joe Pickett matched that effort to give his side a 2-0 win at Penrith.

James Wilson, Glen Hargrave, Lewis Orrell and Ryan Smith all scored as Newcastle Benfield’s good form continued with a 4-2 at Northallerton Town and Crook Town and Birtley Town shared the points with a goalless draw at Millfield. Kendal Town overturned a three-goal deficit to claim a dramatic 4-3 win at Tow Law Town and a Stephen Hall goal was not enough for Whickham as second-half strikes from Jordan Irving and Kieron Blair helped Carlisle City come from behind to take the points at Gilford Park.

Horden pleased with point as fine run continues

Assistant manager Andy Colledge was pleased with a point as Horden CW battled to a goalless draw at FC Hartlepool.

The current league leaders were missing a number of players for the visit to Grayfields but remained at the top of the table after the two sides failed to break the deadlock.

After the game, Colledge told The Echo: “It was a very pleasing point considering the players we had missing and FC Hartlepool’s recent form. We were the better side and created some good chances but it’s a very good point which we would have taken before the game.”

Sunderland West End battled to a point in their visit to visit to Darlington Town on Saturday as John Anderson and Craig Linsel cancelled out goals from home duo Jim Wilson and Connor Woodford.

Goals from Cameron Wild and Tom Atkinson helped Yarm and Eaglescliffe come from a goal down to win at promotion rivals Jarrow after Dylan Archer had put the hosts in front. Esh Winning fell to a 1-0 home defeat against Chester-le-Street United thanks to a Charlie Loveday goal and Kieran Beattie, Matthew Soulsby and Kieran Hall were on target as Chester-le-Street Town earned a 4-2 win at Sunderland RCA. A Daniel Maw penalty and a Jackson Ward strike weren’t enough for their hosts.

Local rivals Prudhoe YC and Newcastle University battled to a draw at Essity Park, Thornaby claimed them a 2-0 win against Alnwick Town and Ryton and Crawcrook Albion slipped out of the top five after coming out on the wrong end of a six-goal thriller at Billingham Synthonia. John Stephenson got the only goal as Billingham Town saw off Redcar Town at Bedford Terrace and Jay Draper, Curtis Collantine and Ben Bielby all scored to give Grangetown Boys Club a 3-1 home win against Washington.