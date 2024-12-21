Hard work is paying off for Gateshead in promotion push - Tinkler

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Gateshead set themselves up for two tough-looking festive fixtures with a win at National League strugglers Ebbsfleet United on Saturday.

Robbie Tinkler believes Gateshead deserve credit for coming through a disrupted first half to the season and establishing themselves as a genuine contender for promotion into League Two this season.

Carl Magnay’s men will head into Boxing Day’s home game with Hartlepool United sat in fourth place in the National League table after two goals from top goalscorer Owen Oseni and one apiece from Luke Hannant and Callum Whelan helped their side to a 4-1 win at bottom of the table Ebbsfleet United on Saturday. The win in Kent rounded off a positive week for the Heed after they eased to a 4-0 home win against Woking before progressing into the fourth round of the FA Trophy with an 8-1 victory against a youthful Farsley Celtic in midweek.

The fact Gateshead remain firmly in the hunt for promotion is remarkable after injuries meant they were robbed of the services of defensive trio Joe Grayson, Kenton Richardson and Tinkler himself for the majority of the season and club captain Greg Olley is still recovering the the double leg break he suffered at Woking in August. New signings such as Jean Belehouan, Ben Radcliffe and on-loan goalkeeper Owen Mason have all stepped up and Tinkler believes the raft of new additions to the Gateshead squad have all played a part in laying the foundations for what could be a thrilling second half to the campaign.

He told The Echo: “I think it’s a credit to how the lads have done that we have lost the back three at the start of the season, we lost Greg, and I think out of the first eleven we have probably changed seven or eight players, that’s hard enough in itself and then we had managerial and coach changes. We do things the hard way sometimes so it is what it is and we just get on with it.

“The lads that have come in have really bought into it and we like to think we have a really easy culture to settle into but it doesn’t matter where you play, as a new player you have to find your feet and I think ours have done that really quickly. We’ve had discussions internally, we don’t think we’ve put together a really good run yet but the hard work is starting to pay off.”

Gateshead will entertain Hartlepool United at the International Stadium on Boxing Day before turning their attention towards a New Years Day visit to current league leaders York City.