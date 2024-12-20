Magnay demands right attitude from Gateshead ahead of visit to struggling Ebbsfleet

Gateshead will aim to boost their promotion bid with a win at National League strugglers Ebbsfleet United on Saturday.

Gateshead manager Carl Magnay has warned his players they will have to earn a win at Ebbsfleet United and can’t take anything for granted against the National League strugglers.

Under former manager Rob Elliot, The Heed actually kicked off their season with a big home win against the same opposition as club captain Greg Olley plundered his way to a first career hat-trick in a 5-1 hammering at the International Stadium. Since then the Fleet have claimed just one win in 22 league games and that came with a 1-0 home victory against Hartlepool United in September.

Gateshead celebrate a goal in their home win against Woking (photo Charlie Waugh) | Charlie Waugh

For the Heed, a win would hand another boost to their hopes of pushing for a historic promotion into League Two during the second half of the season. The trip to the Kuflink Stadium also offers a chance to put a winning end on a positive week after they claimed a 4-0 home win against Woking before romping to an 8-1 home win in a rearranged FA Trophy third round tie against an inexperienced Farsley Celtic in midweek.

Ahead of the trip to Kent, Magnay told The Echo: “It has been a positive week. Saturday was excellent but Tuesday was a really strange feeling and I just really want to reset after that. Without being disrespectful, we just want to put it to bed now after what happened last week and it was such a strange scenario. There are loads of positives to take from the Woking game and we will hopefully take them into the game at Ebbsfleet.

“They are all difficult games in this division. You look at Maidenhead, that’s a banana skin and we won comfortably there. Then we go to Braintree, that was a banana skin and it was very difficult because we struggled to penetrate them so we know every game has its own challenges. It’s not in our culture just to expect to win games, I wouldn’t like that if it was. Yes, within the walls at the International Stadium we believe we can win but you have to go and earn it.”

Magnay will await news on the fitness of former Chelsea midfielder Charlie Colkett after he was a late withdrawal from the starting eleven for Tuesday’s win against Farsley.