Centurion Luke Hannant reveals pride at reaching Gateshead landmark

The Gateshead fan favourite has 'high expectations' for the National League leaders.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Over eight years have passed since Luke Hannant first stepped into professional football with Gateshead after impressing with Northern League club Team Northumbria.

An impressive trial period at the International Stadium saw the former Norwich City and Cambridge United academy product offered an opportunity to take four steps up the non-league pyramid and begin what, by his own admission, has become something of a love affair with the Heed. After a short dual registration agreement was made with then-Northern League club South Shields, Hannant penned a pro deal at Gateshead just over six months after his arrival - but would depart the club in January 2018 as he followed former Gateshead manager Neil Aspin into the Football League with a move to Port Vale.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The versatile wing-back would go on to make just under 200 Football League appearances for the Valiants, Colchester United and boyhood club Cambridge, as well as spending time on loan at Scottish Championship club Dundee. However, in the summer of 2023, the calling of ‘home’ arrived as Hannant made the move back to Tyneside and re-joined Gateshead. After helping the Tynesiders to their historic FA Trophy Final win against Solihull Moors in May, where the pain of their play-off heartache subsided, and Hannant has now focused fully on the future after bringing up a century of appearances for the club he loves in the recent home win against Eastleigh.

Reflecting on his journey to a century, he told The Echo: “The first time around, I really enjoyed my time here and I think I have a lot to thank Gateshead for because it was my first professional club after coming out of university and I have to thank Neil Aspin because he gave me that opportunity and then took me into the Football League. But I’ve always had contacts here at Gateshead, whether it was Busted (Ian Watson, former assistant manager), other friends at the club, Louis Storey, who I played with at Team Northumbria and is now my coach. I have always enjoyed playing here and to clock up 100 appearances for this club is a proud moment in my career and to do it where I’m really enjoying it just means it means evens more.”

Hannant’s return to the International Stadium last summer also saw the 30-year-old resume his bond with the Gateshead supporters. After becoming a popular figure under Aspin and his successor Steve Watson, there were few that begrudged the wing-back an opportunity to impress in the Football League. His decision to re-join the club only enhanced his relationship with the Heed faithful - and the warmth and appreciation they have shown towards Hannant is clearly very much reciprocated.

He said: “The fanbase here, it’s like a family and I’m proud to play for them. Every club I go to I try to have that connection with supporters on and off the pitch. Over the years, it’s been important to me to have that bond but to get 100 appearances up for a club I’m proud to play for and to have that special place in my heart, it’s such a proud moment to do it for this club and in front of these supporters.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hannant is showing now signs of slowing down as he becomes one of the more experienced members of a Heed squad full of young talent. He has appeared in six of Gateshead’s seven National League fixtures so far this season and only a minor knock kept him out of the 1-1 draw at FC Halifax Town last month. Now a trusted source of energy and drive at wing-back, Hannant scored in the 3-1 home win against Yeovil Town and has played a key role in helping Rob Elliot’s side reach the top of the National League table ahead of Saturday evening’s trip to Dagenham and Redbridge. Momentum is on their side after a strong start to the new season and Hannant has revealed he has ‘high expectations’ for what lies ahead as his side look to secure a historic promotion into the Football League.

Gateshead wing-back Luke Hannant (photo Charlie Waugh) | Charlie Waugh

He explained: “Coming off the end of last season when we felt a bit hard done by with the play-off situation but a lot of everything else went our way, we came into this season fresh and looking to continue that form. Players have come and gone but players that have come in for the lads that have had unfortunate injuries have done really well. It’s been one of those seasons where we’ve had injuries in every game so far - but the strength-in-depth in the squad and the togetherness here has allowed us to win those games and we have beaten some good teams. As long as we keep churning out results and performing the way we are, we can be up there and I have high expectations for us this season.”