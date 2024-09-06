Regan Booty wants further improvement after penning new Gateshead deal

There was a major boost for Gateshead when key midfielder Regan Booty agreed a new deal this week.

Regan Booty has revealed being happy with life at Gateshead and enjoying his football were the key factors in his decision to sign a new two-year deal with the National League leaders.

The former Notts County and Maidstone United midfielder joined the Heed last summer and enjoyed a successful first season at the International Stadium after helping Rob Elliot’s side lift the FA Trophy for the first time with a penalty shoot-out win against Solihull Moors. Booty put in arguably his best performance of the season at Wembley and scored during the game before coming through an intense period of extra-time and the lottery of penalties to land a place in Tynesiders history.

With key midfielder Ed Francis securing a move to League Two club Exeter City during the summer, Booty’s influence on the Heed side has grown even further after he reverted to a deep role in the heart of Elliot’s side. The England C international has provided six assists in as many games as Gateshead have enjoyed an overwhelmingly successful start to the new season that has led them to the top of the table. After being the subject of interest from elsewhere in recent months, there was relief and delight in equal parts earlier this week when Booty committed to the Heed until the summer of 2027 - and the midfielder admitted he couldn’t wait to put pen to paper on his new deal.

He told The Echo: “I think when you’re happy in football, you’ve got to enjoy it, you’ve got to cherish those moments, make the most of it and stay where you are happy. You play your best football when you’re happy and that’s the main factor with the decision to sign the new deal. The way we play, it brings the best out of me. In the summer, I had talks with the gaffer, he told me he wanted us to have a right go this season and I think that has shown so far. I’m playing in a position I grown up playing in after Ed (Francis) got an unbelievable move (to Exeter City) in the summer and it’s something I couldn’t wait to do.”

Although perhaps viewed as a more cultured midfielder, Booty has revealed he has looked to add a different side to his game in recent months and has shown some serious improvements from what already felt like a high base. After playing an influential role in a six-game unbeaten run, the midfielder insisted his can still improve further as his side challenge for success on a number of fronts this season.

He said: “I played a little higher last season, which I loved, and I probably added aspects to my game that I didn’t know I had. Going back into a deeper role this year, I think I’d already grown up as a person, but now I have as a player. I have the responsibility off the ball to be horrible, it’s not just about on the ball and I think that’s where I’ve improved my game massively. But I am still working hard each and every day to make sure I improve further throughout my time here.”

Booty is not the only player that has been seen a slight change in his role as former Newcastle United goalkeeper Elliot looks to continue putting his own stamp on the side he inherited from former Magpies team-mate Mike Williamson last season. By Booty’s own admission, Gateshead are now becoming more dangerous as they are starting to show different aspects of their play and are starting to adapt their approach based on the challenges posed by their opposition.

Gateshead midfielder Regan Booty celebrates his side's FA Trophy Final win against Solihull Moors (photo Ryan McDermott/The Media HQ) | Ryan McDermott

“I think he wanted to put his own ideas on the squad and adapt a little, which we have done with a switch of formation and that’s brought out a lot of different sides to players,” he explained. “For example, Callum Whelan playing higher, me deeper, then you’ve got Jacob Butterfield coming in with his experience, it’s a little different. We have quality in every position and we can change our style. We can flip it, we aren’t just a footballing team, we can go direct. We can’t just be a team that gets bogged down when we are pressed, we have to be that horrible team that can flip it and get it high up the pitch. We have a plan B, we showed it against Ebbsfleet on the first day of the season. We found a weakness and exposed it and that’s what we hope will make us more dangerous moving forwards.”

Booty and his team-mates will hope to continue their fine form when they host Barnet at the International Stadium on Saturday afternoon.