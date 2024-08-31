'Relentless' Gateshead delight Elliot in Eastleigh win

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

There was a dramatic late win for ten-man Gateshead as they moved to the top of the National League table.

Rob Elliot hailed a ‘relentless’ performance from ten-man Gateshead as they moved to the top of the National League table with a 2-1 home win against former leaders Eastleigh.

The Heed made a confident start to the contest but had to wait until the final minute of the first-half to finally breakthrough their well organised visitors. A moment of class from influential midfielder Regan Booty picked the lock as his pinpoint cross found top goalscorer Owen Oseni and the striker made no mistake as he powered a head across Spitfires goalkeeper Joe McDonnell and inside his far post. The Heed were dealt a double blow on the hour when former Newcastle United forward Tom Allan saw red for a handball on the goal-line. Heed number one kept out the resulting penalty from former Sunderland forward Chris Maguire but was left with no chance as Scott Quigley scored from the rebound.

Louis Storey celebrates after scoring a late goal in Gateshead's 2-1 home win against Eastleigh (photo Charlie Waugh) | Charlie Waugh

Rather than go into survival mode, Gateshead were energised by the challenge posed to them by that double blow and took the game to Eastleigh. The reward for their bravery came in the final minute when man of the match Booty produced another stunning cross that was expertly flicked into the far corner of the net by player-assistant manager Louis Storey as he set off wild celebrations on and off the pitch.

Speaking after the game, the Heed boss told The Echo: “They’re just relentless and that’s what we want them to be, just relentless,” enthused Elliot after the win. I think, we go down to ten men, we feel harshly dealt with after a few decisions, the sending off and the penalty, it’s just the mentality that’s huge. You can be good footballers, you can be great technicians, and play good football, but the mentality is what gets you the win. We were in complete control of that game from start to finish so to have that thrown at us, the mental shift from the lads, they just kept working and I am just so proud of them.”

Elliot described his match-winner Storey as ‘an inspiration’ after watching the man that has become a National League North title winner and FA Trophy winner produce another unforgettable memory during what has been an unexpected rise up the non-league pyramid.

“What a header!,” said the former Republic of Ireland international. “Louis probably epitomises us as a coaching team, as a player and as a club. He is never the first one you think of with Gateshead and he’s probably not in our strongest starting eleven - and he would admit that himself. But he’s always there because when the going gets tough, we need him, and we need people that will organise and work. He’s an inspiration behind the scenes and on the pitch. His mentality sets the tone and sets the standards.”