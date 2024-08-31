Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland continued their superb start to the Championship campaign with a big win over Portsmouth

Sunderland continued their perfect start to the Championship campaign with another emphatic win at Fratton Park on Saturday afternoon.

Zak Swanson’s first-half own goal have Regis Le Bris’ side the lead and they raced clear through Alan Browne and Romaine Mundle goals in the second half to secure the points. Le Bris’ side conceded their first goal of the campaign in stoppage time through Luke O’Nien’s own goal, but sit comfortably top at the international break.

Here’s the story of the game and its key talking points from a Sunderland perspective..

LE BRIS’ INTERESTING CALLS

Sunderland knew they would be forced into two changes for the game, with Dan Neil and Aji Alese both unavailable. The Black Cats confirmed before the game that Alese would be missing for arouind twelve weeks, further underlining the importance of the deadline-day signing of Chris Mepham.

Le Bris sprung no surprise with his changes, brining in Alan Browne at the base of midfield and Dan ballard in defence. But there was a surprise on the bench, with Abdoullah Ba and Adil Aouchiche not recalled. With Sunderland’s four deadline-day signings not ready to feature, it means a number of youngsters were instead named on the bench. The depth will improve significantly after the international break but the doubts of Aouchiche and Ba’s long-term future are growing.

SLOW START - BUT SUNDERLAND START TO FIND THEIR FEET

The game started in scrappy fashion, neither side able to really get their foot on the ball and often playing it safe by going long into the channels when under pressure. It was the hosts who probably just shaded territory and possession, but Patterson was largely untested in the Sunderland goal. His only save was when Matt Ritchie whipped a wicked free kick into the heart of the box, Ogilvie’s flicked header straight into the arms of Patterson.

Slowly but surely Sunderland began to see more of the ball and get up the pitch, forcing a couple of crossing opportunities in good positions. Rigg whipped a brilliant ball to the back post, Dennis Cirkin inches away from meeting it for what would have almost certainly been a goal. Roberts then overhit a cross from a similar position before working himself a brilliant shooting opportunity as he cut inside from the right, found in space by an opportunistic and impressive quick free quick way over on the other flank from Luke O’Nien. Roberts kept going until he found space on the edge of the box, but blazed his effort over the bar.

COMEDY OWN GOAL - BUT A FINE SUNDERLAND MOVE

Sunderland opened the scoring just after the half hour mark and though the goal itself was a bit of a comedic one, the build-up play was anything but. The Black Cats worked it nicely through the Portsmoith press, allowing Chris Rigg to slide a nice reverse pass into the overlapping Hume. He cut a low cross to the waiting Mayenda, whose powerful effort on his weaker foot was well saved. Williams then went to hook the loose ball clear but could only hammer the ball into the back of team mate Zak Swanson, both looking on in horror as it bounced over the line.

It was a lead that Sunderland just about deserved at the break, having again given up next to no chances to their opponent. They’d had sight of a second when a lovely reverse pass from Roberts released Browne inside the box, but the offside flag was raised as his effort was saved.

DREAM START TO THE SECOND HALF

After a fairly sedate first half performance from Portsmouth, Sunderland would have been braced for a reaction in the second half but instead they put the game all but beyond their opponents inside ten minutes. The first was a counter attack of real quality, Rigg spinning away from his marker in the middle of the pitch to open up space. Roberts then held his nerve well inside the box to wait for the right moment to cross, a low effort on his weaker foot finding its way to the heart of the box. Mayenda took a touch before forcing the goal goalwards, Browne doing the rest from close range.

Portsmouth were beginning to push more numbers forward but that presented opportunities and when Rigg crunched into and won a 50-50 challenge near the halfway line, he was able to set Mayenda away. The youngster carried it towards goal and picked the right moment to slide Mundle in, the winger scoring at the near post to send the travelling support into ecstasy.

A SUPERB AWAY PERFORMANCE

Mousinho rang the changes as expected after Sunderland’s third goal and though the intensity from the home side definitely lifted, they still did little to test Patterson. Ballard had to make one superb intervention in his own box as a corner dropped dangerously but otherwise it was the visitors who looked most threatening on the break. They probably should have made it four when Cirkin met a bouncing ball inside the box at a corner, his effort whistling just over the bar. Sunderland’s proud defensive record came to an end inside stoppage time when O’Nien could only nod a dangerous cross into this own goal, but deep into stoppage time it was never likely to be anything more than a consolation goal.

It was an almost perfect away performance from Sunderland, with the added bonus of Le Bris being able to give some first Championship minutes to Wilson Isidor and Ian Poveda. And after all the talk of strikers this week, Mayenda delivered his best performance in a Sunderland shirt yet to show that he has no intention of giving up the shirt anytime soon.

Sunderland AFC XI: Patterson; Hume, Ballard, O’Nien, Cirkin; Browne, Jobe, Rigg; Roberts (Isidor, 73), Mundle (Poveda, 73), Mayenda (Rusyn, 87)

Subs: Moore, Crompton, Tutierov, Jones, Watson, Hjelde

Portsmouth XI: Norris; Swanson, Williams, Towler, Ogilvie; Dozzell (Yengi, 60) , Pack (c); Ritchie (O’Mahony, 60) , Silvera (Kamara, 60) , Lang (Blair, 79); Saydee (Lane, 60)

Subs: Schmid, Bowat, Potts, Sørensen

Bookings: Mayenda, 45 Kamara, 78 Swanson, 87 Yengi, 90

Attendance: 20,231