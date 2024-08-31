Getty Images

Sunderland’s last transfer deal of the 2024 summer window has been concluded

Sunderland striker Hemir has concluded a season-long loan to Italian giants Juventus.

Sunderland have confirmed that Juventus hold an option to make the deal permanent. Hemir has struggled to make an impact since joining last summer following his departure from Benfica and has not been part of Regis Le Bris’ plans through the season's early stages.

Hemir will drop down to Juventus’ second team Juventus Next Gen, who currently play in the third tier of Italian football with Kristjaan Speakman dubbing the move a “positive step”.

“This is a positive next step for Hemir, who has benefitted greatly from the 12 months he has spent within our senior group,” he said.

“The environment at Juve Next Gen will provide him with a balance of competition and development, which is exactly the type of opportunity we sought to identify for him this summer. We hope this move will enable him to play regularly and look forward to monitoring his progress.”