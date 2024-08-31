Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland won their fourth game of the campaign at Fratton Park

Régis Le Bris praised his players for implementing a key half-time tactical switch as they continued their stunning start to the Championship campaign at Portsmouth.

Sunderland took a narrow lead into the break after a Zak Swanson own goal, but ran out comfortable winners thanks to quick strikes from Alan Browne and Romaine Mundle after the interval. Luke O'Nien scored a late own goal to reduce the deficit but Sunderland were more than worth their win.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland again conceded more possession in the game but Le Bris believes their counterattacking style is serving them well. The Black Cats are the only team in the EFL with a perfect record heading into the international break and Le Bris believes you can see the identity of the team emerging.

"We are happy for sure," he said.

"It was a tough game and I think the gameplan was good, but we didn't always find it easy to apply. We needed to solve the problem between the short passes and their direct play with their strong players, able to win the first and second contact. During the first half it wasn't perfect but we solved one or two problems at half time and during the first part of the second half I think we recovered many balls inside the pitch, which gave us the opportunity to counter attack and score. This was the best way for us to do it today.

"I don't think we are a team that wants to control the game [through possession], we want to create chances and unbalance the opponent's defence. I'm not sure we want to be this kind of team who wants to have 20, 30 passes... I think away from home especially, the solution is in defence. If you are able to attract the opponent, recover the ball and then produce a fast attack - I think this is the best way to score."

Sunderland now head into the international break before facing Plymouth Argyle on September 14th.