Sunderland confirm major Aji Alese injury blow and reveal when he's expected to return
Sunderland have confirmed that Aji Alese will be missing for around 12 weeks.
The defender picked up an ankle injury during training at the start of the week and though Regis Le Bris hoped he may only be ruled out for around a month, the full analysis has shown that he is going to be sidelines for a significantly longer period.
The central defender had made a superb start to the season and Sunderland are hopeful that he will be able to make his return after the November international break. The Black Cats moved quickly on deadline day when the discovered the severity of Alese’s injury, signing Bournemouth defender Chris Mepham on loan for the rest of the campaign.
“We are delighted to welcome Chris to Sunderland,” Kristjaan Speakman said.
“This is an area we wanted to strengthen before the deadline and Chris has shown that he can play at this level and beyond. He has demonstrated an ability to perform consistently throughout his career and we are confident he will take this move in his stride. In addition to the defensive qualities he will bring to our defence, he will also add experience. This will be invaluable on the field and in the dressing room.”
Dan Ballard has come straight back into the starting XI at Portsmouth following news of Alese’s injury, with Leo Hjelde and youngster Ben Crompton offering additional cover on the bench.
