Sunderland transfer and contract stance becomes clear after false deadline day rumour

There had been rumours circulation online regarding a contract termination on deadline day

Sunderland defender Joe Anderson has not had his contract terminated, The Echo has learned.

Online rumours during Friday’s deadline day had claimed that the former Everton academy graduate had seen his Black Cats contract ended by decision-makers at the North East club. However, those rumours are understood to be false.

The 23-year-old was one of Sunderland’s fringe players expected to leave on deadline day but a move for the centre-back did not materialise. Anderson signed for Sunderland on a three-and-half-year deal in January of 2023 and is under contract at the club until 2026.

Anderson played for Sunderland during pre-season under Régis Le Bris and started the Carabao Cup defeat away to Preston North End earlier this month. It is now expected that the player will provide competition to Le Bris’ first-team players whilst dropping down to play with Graeme Murty’s under-21 side on occasion.

The Black Cats face Portsmouth in the Championship on Saturday with Anderson likely to have travelled to Fratton Park.