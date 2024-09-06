Graeme Murty has provided an update on the injured Sunderland duo...

Sunderland under-21 boss Graeme Murty has admitted there isn’t a firm timeframe for the return of Elias Lenz and Zak Johnson.

Johnson picked up a niggle in training last week ahead of the under-21s game against Middlesbrough also missing the clash against Liverpool on Monday and a spot on Régis Le Bris’ bench against Portsmouth in the Championship last weekend.

Summer signing Lenz Sunderland started against Middlesbrough last week but picked up a head knock, forcing him to be replaced by Caden Kelly during the game. The midfielder then missed out against Liverpool at Eppleton in the Premier League 2 last Monday.

“There's not,” Murty responded when asked if there was a timeframe for the Sunderland duo’s return. “We'll just play them by ear and make sure that as and when they're ready to come back into it, we'll make sure that they're taken care of and that they've got a graduated return.

“Elias is mandated by the medical board, so we need to make sure that we comply with all of those regulations so that he is fit and firing when he comes back. Zak is just something that he felt in training. So hopefully, fingers crossed, neither of them are going to be too long, but we will be guided as always by our excellent medical department.”

Lenz joined Sunderland on a permanent deal from Bundesliga side RB Leipzig during the summer. Having joined the Die Roten Bullen Academy in 2016, Lenz captained RB Leipzig's under-19s side in each of the last two seasons.