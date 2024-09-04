Ex-Sunderland and Leeds United player, 41, appointed as Raith Rovers manager

The former Sunderland and Leeds United player has found a new job after being sacked by Barnsley

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Sunderland and Leeds United player Neil Collins has been appointed as Raith Rovers manager on a three-year contract.

Collins was signed by Mick McCarthy in August 2004 for a fee of £25,000 and made 11 appearances during the 2004-05 season as Sunderland won promotion to the Premier League as champions of the Championship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, Collins failed to make a single appearance in the top-flight for the Black Cats as they were quickly relegated during their first season back in the Premier League. Collins then moved on to Wolves and various other EFL clubs before becoming a manager.

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

Collins has so far managed the Tampa Bay Rowdies and enjoyed a stint with Barnsley in League One, guiding the Yorkshire club to a play-off spot before his sacking earlier this year.

He told Raith's website: "The excellent work that is taking place throughout the club blew me away and I am eager to contribute towards the continued growth and success of the team. The challenge to get this club back to the top flight of Scottish football is big.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CEO Andrew Barrowman said: "We recognised this decision would shape the future of our club, and as such, it was imperative that we conducted a meticulous search, leaving no stone unturned. It's worth noting that Neill was our top choice from very early in the process, and while we initially faced challenges in securing his services, we were determined not to give up."

Rovers are already 10 points off leaders Ayr United with one win from their opening four games in the Scottish Championship.