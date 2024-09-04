Sunderland head coach will have big selection decisions to make after the international break

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Régis Le Bris has said he is likely to regularly rotate his midfield options at Sunderland to ensure the level of performance remains consistent right across the season.

The middle of the pitch has become a position of real strength for the Black Cats this season following the acquisition of Alan Browne and the emergence of Chris Rigg as a genuine first-team option. Le Bris already had four high-calibre options for three positions, and now has RC Lens midfielder Salis Abdul Samed to add to the mix. Samed has significant Ligue 1 experience and has featured in the Champions League, and so will be expecting to push hard for a place in the team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Le Bris is facing his first big selection dilemma at Plymouth Argyle following the international break, with team captain Dan Neil available again following his one-game suspension. The Sunderland head coach says the club will have to monitor Rigg in his first full season of professional football and believes that rotation is key across a punishing schedule.

"We need to be clear on the way he [Rigg] can recover after games and we want to build a midfield that can maintain the level right across the whole season,” Le Bris said.

“Three players is not enough. With five, we can rotate the triangle and have the possibility to play three games and then maybe in the fourth you can have a rest and be a substitute. This is definitely a possibility for us now.”

Sporting director Kristjaan Speakman believes Samed will offer something different to Le Bris’ options across the seasons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are delighted to welcome Salis to Sunderland,” Speakman said.

“He’s a defensive midfield player, who is disciplined in and out of possession. He is a different profile within our midfield, and we believe he will relish the battles that come with playing in a league like the Sky Bet Championship. Salis’ experiences in Ligue 1 and the UEFA Champions League will stand him in good stead, as we support him in transitioning to English football.”