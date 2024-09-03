Defender reiterates clear Sunderland transfer stance after summer interest

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland defender Trai Hume has been asked about summer transfer rumours while on Northern Ireland duty

Trai Hume has reiterated his desire to the reach the Premier League with Sunderland after a summer in which he was linked with a number of big European clubs.

A number of teams were reported to be weighing up a move for the 22-year-old over the course of the summer window including Aston Villa, Napoli and Galatasaray. Hume has made an excellent start to the campaign under Regis Le Bris and has joined the Northern Ireland squad for their upcoming fixtures.

Speaking to the BBC this week, Hume echoed his message from earlier in the summer when he said he was in no rush to get to the top tier and hoped he could do it in a red-and-white shirt.

"I try and not worry about it [rumours], I let my agent deal with that and I worry about my football," he said.

"I’m really enjoying my football at Sunderland and I’ve said that since I’ve been there, so I was just focusing on that. That’s a dream [to play in the Premier League] whether that is with Sunderland, which I hope it is, or if someone comes in and buys me. Hopefully it will happen one day but I’m not in any rush."

Northern Ireland face Luxembourg and Bulgaria during the break and with 13 caps already to his name, Hume is prepared to step up and take on more leadership responsibilities for his manager Michael O’Neill.

“I’ll speak to him about it. I wouldn’t mind because growing up I captained younger age groups so maybe I have that in me," he said.

"I want to help younger players that are coming through and lead them.

"It’s going to be different. When I first came in there was Steven Davis, Jonny and Craig Cathcart, a lot of experience, so it is going to be a big change."