Wilson Isidor featured for Sunderland U21s in their 3-2 defeat to Liverpool on Monday.

He was there, and then he wasn’t. The shimmy was subtle, the touch was delivered with a flick-knife deftness, the burst of pace that eased itself into a long, rangy gait and left a trail of Liverpool shirts in his wake was frankly a bit frightening. Partway through the first half of a Premier League 2 fixture at the Eppleton Colliery Welfare Ground on Monday night, Sunderland supporters were treated to their first proper glimpse of what Wilson Isidor can do, and it certainly did not disappoint.

Of course, the summer signing has already made his first team debut, introduced by Regis Le Bris during the dying embers of a 3-1 win over Portsmouth at the weekend. Across 17 minutes down on the south coast there were notable hints of the movement and physicality that the Frenchman is expected to bring to his compatriot’s attack, but nothing anywhere near as concrete as the surging run that announced his arrival into Monday’s contest.

Prior to kick-off much was made of the decision to start Isidor out on the left wing. For a Mackem cohort once again starved of the experienced centre forward acquisition they so rabidly crave during the summer transfer window, the prospect of the closest thing they have to an immediate solution being shunted into a wide area may feel a little blasphemous.

But the reality is that it made perfect sense for Isidor to relinquish a central role against Liverpool. For one thing, it allowed the searingly precocious Trey Ogunsuyi to feature in, and score from, his preferred position at the point of attack. (Quick side note, Luis Hemir’s move to Juventus should open up all kinds of opportunities for the teenager, and that can only be a good thing. The lad looks special.) For another, there were plenty of occasions during which Isidor and Ogunsuyi drifted and dovetailed nicely - rotating posts freely, looking to drag the visitors’ defence into murkier, choppier waters in the process. In other words, just because Isidor was not playing as a centre forward does not mean he cannot play as a centre forward.

The main takeaway from the loanee’s lengthiest outing in red and white yet, however - and one that may only serve to further ignite certain concerns for some - is that he genuinely does look like a very effective left winger. Like it or not, it is inescapably conspicuous; the manner in which he squares up to his full-back; the soft, downy touches with which he teases before ripping the cord on his purring engine; the almost baffling way in which he can slalom and barge his way through thickets of limbs and despairing challenges. There were several moments in which Isidor did all of the above on Monday night, and had his finishing been a little more composed and little less wild, he may even have snaffled up a goal or two for his efforts.

Instead, what we witnessed was 70 minutes - certainly more than many were expecting - of a player who looked, at times, head and shoulders above those around him. There can be absolutely no doubt about Isidor’s readiness to be parachuted into the first team as and whenever he is needed.

To that end, however, he may have to bide his time for a starting berth a little while longer. Whether it be through the middle or out on the left, reasons of meritocracy would suggest that Eliezer Mayenda and Romaine Mundle must be given the nod against Plymouth Argyle on the other side of the international break, and as a consequence, Isidor may have to settle for a watching brief - at least at first.

But then again, you suspect he won’t mind that too much. Away from the pitch, the Frenchman has seemingly thrown himself wholeheartedly into the Sunderland project. Whether it be the unending patience he showed for the group of well-wishers and selfie-hungry adolescents waiting for him as he left the pitch after the final whistle at Eppleton, or the fact that he brought his partner and child to watch from the terraces, or even something as small as the broad smile and wave he gave us as we walked past him in the car park on the way out, Isidor radiates the vibe of a player who is immensely content with his current situation. You get the impression that he wants to be here, that he wants to make a serious impact on Wearside. If Monday evening was anything to go by, he stands a very good chance of doing exactly that.