The transfer window ended with a raft of deals at Sunderland

Sunderland brought an end to the summer transfer window with a busy deadline day of business, concluding eight deals in total.

After a brief break and pause for reflection at the start of this week, sporting director Kristjaan Speakman will be addressing the next key priorities at the club in the weeks ahead.

Here, we take you through what they might look like...

Finalise summer business

One of Sunderland's first actions when the transfer market closes is to run an assessment of the free agent market. This is likely to have already happened and it would be a surprise if Sunderland were to move. They're happy with their summer business and while they did try to add another experienced striker in the closing stages of the window, the same calibre of player isn't going to be available as a free agent and so they'd prefer to give chances to their own players and reassess in January.

Full back is the only other position where the squad looks like but Regis Le Bris has previously suggested that he would happy switching to a back three in case of injury, and that looks a stronger option now that Chris Mepham has arrived on loan from Bournemouth.

With some transfer windows still open abroad there is still the chance for players such as Adil Aouchiche and Abdoullah Ba to move, or for a player such as Jewison Bennette to head out on loan. Those potential avenues are closing all the time and so it seems likely all three will stay for the time being to try and push their way into Le Bris' plans, and managing that process will be a task for the head coach and the sporting director over the next couple of weeks.

Revisit Dan Neil contract talks

It was another broadly positive window for Sunderland's proactive approach to contract management. Chris Rigg signed his first professional deal at the club, while Dan Ballard and Jobe Bellingham signed extensions to their current deals. Dan Neil is understood to have been offered a new deal earlier this summer, but opted not to sign at that early stage. At the time, Sunderland's search for a new head coach had not yet concluded and the midfielder understandably was in no rush to renew as a result.

Neil has entered the last two years of his current deal and so while there is certainly no need for panic, the Black Cats will not want one of their best young players to be heading into next summer with just one year left on his deal. In that circumstance, Premier League interest is inevitable and the club would be vulnerable. Perhaps not an urgent priority, but it would be a huge surprise if Speakman did not look to revisit this between now and January.

Another player now in the last two years of his deal is Dennis Cirkin. While the focus has understandably been on ensuring Cirkin gets back to full fitness after a frustrating campaign last time out to injury misfortune, if he continues his superb current form over the next couple of months then he will surely be another who Sunderland want to reward.

Hire an assistant for Régis Le Bris

Speakman confirmed shortly after Le Bris' appointment that the club intended to recruit another member to the backroom staff in the weeks ahead, with potential further appointments possible if required. That hasn't yet happened, with Le Bris confirming that the process had been paused over the last fortnight to allow full focus on the closing stages of the transfer window.

The quality of Sunderland's performances so far demonstrated clearly that the coaching staff are working well together and Le Bris seems relaxed about the situation, but it's a long season and as former boss Gus Poyet told The Echo on the eve of the season it might not be until the winter months that the need for extra support for the head coach becomes clear.

It's not an easy position to recruit into in the post-Brexit era, with the same work permit issues Sunderland had to work through to appoint Le Bris himself applying to anyone hired from abroad.

Secure the right loan for academy players

This won't necessarily be Speakman's task primarily, but is a process that he'll be overseeing in conjunction with academy manager Robin Nicholls and the relevant coaching staff. While the EFL window is closed, National League and other non-league clubs can still sign players. Sunderland will now look to secure loans for players in their U21 group who are in need of exposure to senior football, with goalkeeper Adam Richardson one obvious contender for a move. He is likely to be one of a few who head out in the weeks ahead.

Start planning the January window

After a short break at the start of the week, Sunderland's recruitment team will quickly pivot to begin preparations for the January window. The weeks and months ahead will be spent monitoring targets and identifying potential new ones, to build a strong picture for the head coach when January comes around and it's time to really focus on what positions might need strengthening. Le Bris himself then becomes involved at that stage, delivering his verdict on targets from which Speakman will then initiate negotiations. An important part of Speakman's role is overseeing this initial phase of background work. Sunderland fans will hope that the sale of Jack Clarke leaves scope to invest and attract real quality in January, particularly if Le Bris can maintain the team's strong start to the season and they are strongly placed in the table when the window opens.