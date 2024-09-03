Régis Le Bris explains where Wilson Isidor will fit into his Sunderland plans after Fratton Park debut
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Régis Le Bris says Wilson's Isidor's versatility will be a strength for Sunderland after the 24-year-old made his debut at Fratton Park on Saturday.
Isidor joined on an initial loan deal from Zenit St Petersburg. The loan will become permanent next summer if certain performance targets are met, and Sunderland will hold the option to sign him if not. Isidor was introduced against Portsmouth as a left winger but Le Bris fully expects him to play as a striker over the course of the campaign - even if his natural game will see him drift into space on that flank.
"He likes to play on the left side, but not totally on the sideline," Le Bris said.
"I think he likes this area of this pitch. He can play on the left but even as a striker, for sure, his average position will be in this area. Both positions are good for him, I think."
In his introductory interviews with club media, Isidor himself said that he sees himself as a striker first and foremost but says his priority is adding goals no matter what position he plays in. Eliezer Mayenda's fine form may mean he operates out wide for the time being, but he seems certain to be given the chance to play centrally over the course of what is a long season.
"I'm a striker who can play also on the wings," Le Bris said.
"My main quality is that I'm fast, I finish my action, I can shoot and dribble. I think I have some qualities and hopefully I can bring them to the team. I'm a player who likes to attack the space, when I have some space I will run into it because I know have the quality. I love to dribble, to shoot... from everywhere! Because I want to score, this comes before everything. I can score from everywhere and I can't wait to score my first goal."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.