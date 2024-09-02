Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A number of transfer windows are still open, meaning potential suitors for Sunderland players

For Sunderland and their EFL rivals, the 2024 summer transfer window came to an end on Friday night. While the Black Cats left it late to announce a flurry of new signings on deadline day, they did ultimately wrap up a number of pieces of business in plenty of time as they aimed to bolster Regis Le Bris’ ranks ahead of the rest of the Championship campaign.

But while the incomings are certainly done and dusted until January, there is still the chance that a smattering of Sunderland players could leave Wearside over the coming days. Across the rest of Europe and beyond, some markets are set to remain open for a while longer, and as such, outgoing business is still a possibility for the Black Cats.

With that in mind, we’ve taken a closer look at which windows are yet to close, and which Sunderland players could be affected, in more detail below...

Which transfer windows are still open?

While the English, German, Spanish, Italian, and French windows all shut simultaneously on Friday, there are a number of UEFA-affiliated leagues that are still able to conduct business for a while longer.

Clubs in the Netherlands and Portugal have until September 2nd to sign new players, as do sides in Denmark, Norway, Bulgaria, Andorra, Malta, San Marino, and Gibraltar. Hungary and Moldova will see their markets shut on the 3rd and 4th respectively, while Croatia and Austria have until the 5th.

Belgium, Ukraine, Poland, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Slovakia, and North Macedonia will all close on the 6th, while Slovenia and Liechtenstein shut the day after. The Czech transfer window will remain open until the 8th.

Switzerland, Romania, and Cyprus all close on the 9th, clubs in Greece have until the 11th to sign new players, and Russia and Armenia can bring players in until the 12th. One fairly big market to keep an eye on is Turkey, which is not scheduled to close until the 16th.

Further afield, Saudi Arabia and Brazil both bring an end to their transfer windows on the 2nd, and Qatar have until the 9th.

When does the window shut for National League loans?

One potential option for several of Sunderland’s younger players will be the prospect of a loan to a non-league club, and to the end, restrictions enforced upon the Football League do not apply to the National League, National League North, or National League South.

Clubs are permitted to loan a player at any time during the campaign, although there are still limitations on how many loanees a side can bring in, and how many can be named in a match day squad.

Which Sunderland players could still leave this summer?

There are a handful of Sunderland players who could realistically leave before now and the end of the various transfer windows outlined above. First team duo Adil Aouchiche and Abdoullah Ba have been left out of Regis Le Bris’ match day squad in recent weeks, and while it is unlikely either will depart, it is also not entirely unthinkable either.

Likewise, Jewison Bennette has been starring for the U21s of late, but may be sent out for first team opportunities elsewhere as he was last season. Defender Joe Anderson arguably finds himself in a similar situation.

Across the rest of the U21 squad, several players could potentially be considered for temporary exits in the lower leagues. Goalkeeper Kelechi Chibueze, for example, spent time with local side Consett AFC last term, while Zak Johnson enjoyed a successful stint with Irish outfit Dundalk. Young goalkeeper Adam Richardson is one player expected to move on loan to the National League at some point, and there are likely to be others across the campaign.