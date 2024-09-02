Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Sunderland midfielder caught the eye over the weekend.

Hibernian manager David Gray has hailed Sunderland loanee Nectar Triantis for the “excellent” impact he made during his second debut north of the border on Sunday.

The Australian completed a loan move from Wearside on transfer deadline day, and was thrown immediately into Gray’s starting XI for an away trip to Kilmarnock. Hibs led that encounter from the 50th minute, but were eventually pegged back by a stoppage time penalty in a 1-1 draw.

Nevertheless, Triantis - who also spent some time with Hibs last season - put in an admirable display in the centre of midfield, and his new manager was quick to hail both him and fellow summer arrival Kwon Hyeok-kyu during his post match press duties.

Speaking to Hibernian’s in-house media, he said: “They joined us yesterday, one training day together. That midfield three has never played together. “It helps having Nectar, that defensive-minded player, who just enjoys sitting in front of the back four and also shows his quality on the ball as well. But he’s somebody who has worked in there before, he knows the club inside out, so it’s not as much of a risk to throw him straight in.

“I thought they were excellent in the game, and I think players like that being added in, and the more time we work together, it will definitely benefit us moving forward.”

Triantis himself also offered his opinion on being back in Scotland, and promised Hibernian supporters that he still has plenty more left to give after Sunday’s eye-catching showing.

He said: “I’m frustrated for the team and with the result. I thought we were the better team and looked like we were going to take the three points, which would’ve been very good on the road.

“On a personal note, it was very good to start and play 90 minutes for this club again. I felt good out there but I’m not at my sharpest yet. There’s plenty more to come from me. I think I did my job. I know what the gaffer expects from me, and I tried to implement that, but unfortunately, we could only get a draw. “It was very good [to be back playing for Hibs]. Results haven’t been going our way and unfortunate at times, but the fans have always been good to us. Today there were 1,200 singing and chanting all game, which gave us that extra lift.”