Alan Browne has issued an explanation to Eliezer Mayenda after Sunderland’s win at Portsmouth

Alan Browne has praised Sunderland for being clinical against Portsmouth last weekend.

The Black Cats defeated Pompey 3-1 at Fratton Park in the Championship on Saturday as Régis Le Bris man extended their winning record this campaign to four games on the spin with 12 points won from 12 available in the league.

“I thought I was quite comfortable in the end,” Browne said about the game. “We limited it to very few opportunities. Even the goal is on our behalf. Other than that, I don't think they troubled us too much. At the other end, I think we were clinical when it mattered. Broke forward really well. As I said, we didn't have much to defend, but anything we did, we dealt with really well.”

Browne was on the scoresheet for the first time as a Sunderland player since his move from Preston North end this summer. The Republic of Ireland international poked home Eliezer Mayenda’s goal-bound effort but explained he pinched the goal to make sure it stood.

“I wasn't sure if someone was behind me or if it was going in, so I just made sure,” Browne explained. “I'm not a little goal-hanger that likes to claim goals. But yes, I definitely got the last touch and it's great to be off the mark.”

Sunderland only managed to concede themselves against Portsmouth after Luke O’Nien netted an unfortunate own goal with the game edging towards a close. Le Bris’ team never really looked in trouble otherwise during the clash.

“If we had managed to keep a clean sheet, I think it would have been brilliant as well to win four with four clean sheets,” Browne reflected. “But at the end of the day, it's all about winning and as long as we continue to do that, then that's all that matters. We've put ourselves in a really good position going into the break. I think it's really important not to get carried away with it and make sure our mindsets are on it as soon as we come back.

“That's the most important thing, to always look to do better, look for more. And as I said, we're all gutted that we didn't keep a clean sheet. It just shows the attitude at the moment in the dressing room. It's not just all about winning, we want to keep clean sheets as well at the other end. So, yes, so far, so good and hopefully we can continue to drive in the right direction.”

Reflecting on his summer move to Sunderland, Browne added: “I've slotted in quite well. The boys are fantastic, they've got some really good attitudes and the talent is there for everyone to see. And I think it's just about bringing that talent out as much as we can. People aren't going to be on it every game, but if we have seven, eight, nine players consistently performing, then you can afford to have one or two off days. But so far, everyone's been really good and I've been really impressed. So, long may that continue.”