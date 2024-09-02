Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland defeated Portsmouth 3-1 at Fratton Park in the Championship on Saturday afternoon

Ian Poveda has delivered a cheeky social media dig at Portsmouth after last weekend’s game.

Sunderland won the game 3-1 after an own goal alongside strikes from Alan Browne and Romaine Mundle handed Régis Le Bris’ side all three points at Fratton Park. Luke O’Nien netted a late consolation own goal for the home side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Poveda, a summer signing for Sunderland, made his first senior appearance off the bench against Portsmouth in the Championship as Régis Le Bris’ side made it four wins from four in the league following wins against Cardiff City, Sheffield Wednesday and Burnley.

After the game, Poveda took to Instagram to aim a tongue-in-cheek jibe at Portsmouth, referencing their history as a maritime heritage site and historic dockyard.

On social media, Poveda wrote: “Happy to have finally made my return and get my first minutes, no better feeling than sinking ships down south @sunderlandafc ❤️🤍”