'Sinking ships' - Sunderland man makes cheeky Portsmouth social media comment after 3-1 win at Fratton Park
Ian Poveda has delivered a cheeky social media dig at Portsmouth after last weekend’s game.
Sunderland won the game 3-1 after an own goal alongside strikes from Alan Browne and Romaine Mundle handed Régis Le Bris’ side all three points at Fratton Park. Luke O’Nien netted a late consolation own goal for the home side.
Poveda, a summer signing for Sunderland, made his first senior appearance off the bench against Portsmouth in the Championship as Régis Le Bris’ side made it four wins from four in the league following wins against Cardiff City, Sheffield Wednesday and Burnley.
After the game, Poveda took to Instagram to aim a tongue-in-cheek jibe at Portsmouth, referencing their history as a maritime heritage site and historic dockyard.
On social media, Poveda wrote: “Happy to have finally made my return and get my first minutes, no better feeling than sinking ships down south @sunderlandafc ❤️🤍”
