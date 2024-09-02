Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Sunderland shot-stopper trained with Wycombe Wanderers last week ahead of deadline day

Sunderland goalkeeper Adam Richardson trained with EFL side Wycombe Wanderers last week, The Echo understands.

The Black Cats are keen to find the young shot-stopper a home on loan this season with Richardson heading to the League One club during the week leading up to Friday’s deadline day to train with the club, who loaned Nathan Bishop from Sunderland earlier this summer.

The 20-year-old has not joined the club as Sunderland continues looking for the right opportunity with the move thought to be more for experience purposes.

The Echo reported last week that Sunderland are hopeful of finding a loan move for the academy man. Richardson is highly rated by coaches at the Academy of Light and that faith was reflected with the offer of a three-year deal in May 2023, which extended his stay on Wearside until the summer of 2026.

Last season, the 20-year-old played for Sunderland during pre-season under Tony Mowbray and was set to join the senior goalkeeping group behind Nathan Bishop and first-choice Anthony Patterson before sustaining an injury towards the end of last summer.

After returning to full fitness, Sunderland were looking to loan Richardson to the National League in February before the shot-stopper picked up another injury. After his second comeback, Richardson played a key role as Graeme Murty’s under-21s reached the Premier League 2 play-off final against Tottenham.

Sunderland goalkeeper Matty Young joined League Two side Salford City on loan earlier in the window and The Echo understands the Wearsiders are looking for a temporary home for Richardson during the 2024-24 season, hence why he hasn’t featured for the under-21s yet this season.

Richardson can no longer join a club in the EFL after Friday’s summer window deadline unless an emergency loan is sanctioned by the authorities, that would depend on a disaster situation elsewhere, however. It is more likely that Richardson will go out on loan to a National League side now that the window has closed as Young did last season to Darlington.

Sunderland have a good record when it comes to goalkeepers, having produced England's number one Jordan Pickford and current Sunderland first-choice Anthony Patterson. Patterson has made 127 Sunderland appearances aged just 24 after a spell at Notts County in the National League.