Sunderland had a very busy deadline day but didn’t quite get everything done they had initially planned

Kristjaan Speakman has previously said that Sunderland's first order of business after the transfer window closes is to check the free agent market for any potential additions. It's often the first port of call for supporters, too, to try and assess if there is anyone out there who can plug the gaps left in the deadline day business.

So how likely is is this time around? While Sunderland always check the market, it's something they have never done outside of the window under this recruitment team and so you'd have stay it's hugely unlikely.

The only position Sunderland were actively trying to recruit on deadline day and weren't actually able to manage to was up front, where they want an established senior striker to take some of the burden away from their younger options. They weren't able to do it, but that doesn't mean they'd a free agent. Deadline-day addition Ahmed Abdullahi may not go straight into the starting XI and will need time to settle, but he is considered a senior player who will compete for minutes. Then there is Wilson Isidor and Nazariy Rusyn, offering cover and competition to Eliezer Mayenda who is in genuinely excellent form right now. While there may be players on the free agent market who could offer cover and some depth, that's not what Sunderland really need. A deal would only be worth doing if it was a genuine upgrade on the options in the building and whether that player exits is very much debatable. Sunderland will almost certainly take the view that Mayenda deserves to stay in the team, Isidor will challenge and that it makes far more sense to wait until the January window opens and reassess then.

In most other positions Sunderland are very well stocked, particularly in midfield and in the wide areas when you add Adil Aouchiche and Abdoullah Ba into the mix. The only other position where Sunderland are clearly short is at full back, where they have two high-calibre options in Trai Hume and Dennis Cirkin but little cover. Last season, it became a huge problem when Cirkin was injured and the lack of attacking threat from deep badly hampered Sunderland.

But Regis Le Bris has already hinted at his approach if the worst happens. Ahead of deadline day, he said that he was comfortable with his defensive options even accounting for Aji Alese's injury, with the talented defender expected to be out for twelve weeks.

"If at the end we have six or seven players in our back four, with two or three players who are versatile... Trai can play on the left side and Luke on the right side for example," Le Bris said.

"Aji can play on the left side, Leo too. So at the moment I am confident but of course after a red card, yellow cards or injuries then you can at the limit. But at the minute, I am ok.”

With Chris Mepham added to the ranks on deadline day, Le Bris has those six or seven players once you add the additional cover from Zak Johnson to the mix. And a couple of weeks previous, the head coach put forward another solution were Hume or Cirkin to get injured.

"We can play with three centre-backs for example or different in and out of possession," he said.

"We could play with only one player on the side, so it could be a winger, for example. Maybe at the minute we don't have a specific right back but we can move our way to play to solve that problem. It's not a real problem for me at the minute.”

The option of moving to a back three becomes even more tangible with Mepham in the building, and so while it can't be ruled out entirely, any further additions seem very unlikely. Sunderland are carrying a fairly big squad once the four deadline-day additions are available, and don't want to stockpile players who will become unhappy if not playing.