Sunderland maintained their perfect start to the season at Fratton Park on Saturday

Sunderland continued their superb start to the Championship campaign with a 3-1 win over Portsmouth on Saturday.

Here's Phil Smith's key talking points from the game, and a few moments you may have missed...

Sunderland have an identity again

One of the most impressive aspects of Régis Le Bris’ management so far is that he has been able to very quickly instill a strong playing identity into this Sunderland side. What’s interesting is that it’s perhaps not quite the style we had all expected.

Sunderland are without a doubt a front-foot, aggressive who have at times blown away their opponent with their high pressing. But they’re being selective when they do it in games, and have also shown they’re happy to absorb pressure when they need to. They have had less possession than their opponent in all four games so far, and according to FotMob they are in the bottom three for possession stats so far this season. The hunger of this Sunderland side to get back into the shape and defend is their biggest asset so far - FotMob’s expected model shows that their superb defensive record so far is no fluke. They have conceded just 1.9 expected goals in four games, the best in the division. Most pleasing is that they are still very dangerous going forward, with their XG of 6.2 the fourth best in the division.

Le Bris is using the youth and athleticism in his squad to build a side that can break at pace and quickly get back into shape when required. It’s effective but it’s good to watch, too, with just enough space for the creative players to express themselves.

What will be interesting is how they respond when, and this is an inevitability, teams better understand their strategy and sit in deep themselves. Can Sunderland be as good when they have to make the running? Time will tell, but it’s some platform to build from.

Eliezer Mayenda is in this team on merit

To Mayenda’s credit, he emerged as Le Bris’ first choice striker over the pre-season period because of his willingness to learn and how quickly he was able to understand the demands being placed on him in terms of his out-of-possession work.

His performances were impressive, but there was an acceptance that he would make way when a senior striker arrived. At this point, we have to acknowledge that his status in this squad has changed. No, he can’t be expected to lead the line for 46 games across a gruelling campaign and more senior cover in the final days transfer window would have been very welcome. But this was Mayenda’s best showing in a Sunderland shirt yet. Portsmouth were forced through injury to field an unfamiliar back four and the uncertainty was on show throughout, but Mayenda fully capitalised on it. His movement was good, he got into dangerous areas in the box and was intelligent in his link-up play. The youngster now has two goals and two assists from four fixtures, a return that stacks up favourably to anyone in the second tier. He has taken his chance and the shirt is his to lose after the international break. The same applies to Chris Rigg, whose second half performance in particular was a joy to watch. Both will have to be rested along the way to avoid burnout, but they have both earned the right to be considered genuine Championship starters.

And the moments you may have missed…

Mayenda’s penalty claim

The striker was unfortunate not to get on the scoresheet, Alan Browne flicking his leg to ensure his effort crossed the line early in the second half. Browne had to make sure and made the right decision, but it was a tad unfortunate for Mayenda who again had been in the right place in the box. The youngster also should have had a penalty in the first half, clearly hauled to the floor after he capitalised on some uncertainty to burst into the box when chasing a long ball. More good signs for Le Bris and Sunderland, though. He played so well that Wilson Isidor came on to play off the left flank, his head coach clearly reluctant to take off Mayenda as he has done in every other game this season. He did eventually come off but with just a minute or so of regular time to play. That told its own story.

Jobe’s new role

It had been expected that Dan Neil’s suspension would lead to Alan Browne dropping into the deep-lying midfield role, but instead it was Jobe who was asked to play a very different task. To his credit, he did it effectively and with real discipline.

“I said before the game that the versatility of our players is very important,” Le Bris said afterwards.

“Today, for example, Jobe played as a six and did it very well. It’s a different role for him, the way he can play usually is different but he did what I expected of him, he did very well.”

Jobe is unlikely to reprise the role now that Samis Abdul Samed has signed from RC Lens, but it’s yet another feather in his cap and a show of his remarkable maturity.

An old favourite returns

It’s still early days in the campaign but you can forgive Sunderland fans for relishing their place at the top of the table after the misery of the second half of last season. Things felt so good in that away end through the second half that there was even the return of an old terrace favourite.

‘Cheer up Rég Le Bris’ rang out, reprising the memories of the surge to the Premier League under Peter Reid. Expect to hear it all over the country if this form continues.

Luke O’Nien’s apology

It says everything about that hunger to defend in this team that there was genuine devastation etched on the faces of the Sunderland back four when Luke O’Nien inadvertently headed into his net in the first minute of stoppage time.

It was nothing more than a consolation for Portsmouth but Sunderland were clearly gutted to lose their clean sheet record. Trai Hume said O’Nien had even apologised in the dressing room afterwards, though quickly added it wasn’t necessary. O’Nien was superb in the game, and his dominance of Christian Saydee was one of the key reasons Portsmouth were never able to get into the contest. Chris Mepham has a real task to get into this side.

Le Bris leaves door open for duo

Adil Aouchiche and Abdoullah Ba were again left out of the squad here, but Le Bris made clear after the game that they could have a future at the club. Their absence here was mainly because the club felt it was best that they stay in the north east on deadline day in case a move came up. They clearly have a lot of work to do if they are to get in the side but they’ll return to training over the international break.

Their absence meant this was a very young bench without much depth, but that will change after the break when Sunderland’s four deadline-day additions are all available.