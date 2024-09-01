Phil Smith's Sunderland player rating photos from Portsmouth win - including one nine and three eights

Phil Smith
By Phil Smith

Sunderland AFC Writer

Published 1st Sep 2024, 07:00 BST

Phil Smith’s player ratings as Sunderland defeated Portsmouth at Fratton Park...

Sunderland won at Fratton Park to make it four wins from four in the Championship this season under head coach Régis Le Bris.

Pompey scored a comical own goal in the first half before goals from Alan Browne and Romaine Mundle sealed the victory in the second stanza. Luke O’Nien was unfortunate to hand Portsmouth a late consolation with an own goal.

Here, we take a look at how Phil Smith rated every Sunderland player against Portsmouth:

ANTHONY PATTERSON

Had to mark him up just because he had so little to do -credit to the team and coaching staff for that. Did everything he needed to with no fuss or issues. 6

1. ANTHONY PATTERSON

TRAI HUME

Another very solid performance. Defensively hard to remember him being beaten once and his good run and low cross helped force the first goal. 7

Photo Sales
DENNIS CIRKIN

Another very solid showing. Defensively strong and got into good attacking areas, almost scoring from close range late on. 7

2. TRAI HUME

DAN BALLARD

A little bit of rustiness through the first half as you'd expect given his lack of minutes. Came through and produced a strong second half including one very important block in his own box. 7

Photo Sales
Another very solid showing. Defensively strong and got into good attacking areas, almost scoring from close range late on. 7

3. DENNIS CIRKIN

Another very solid showing. Defensively strong and got into good attacking areas, almost scoring from close range late on. 7 | Getty Images

Photo Sales
A little bit of rustiness through the first half as you’d expect given his lack of minutes. Came through and produced a strong second half including one very important block in his own box. 7

4. DAN BALLARD

A little bit of rustiness through the first half as you’d expect given his lack of minutes. Came through and produced a strong second half including one very important block in his own box. 7 Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
