Sunderland concluded eight deals in a busy end to the summer transfer window

It was a deadline day broadly in line with what we have come to expect from Sunderland.

They were very busy right up until the final moments, just beating the 11pm deadline to conclude a deal for Gent striker Ahmed Abdullahi. They invested heavily in some hugely exciting talent that fans will be eagerly anticipating seeing more of after the international break, and yet the question of whether they have moved their squad closer to being ready to compete for promotion will be fiercely debated. While encouraged by much of the business, fans woke up on Saturday morning still scratching their heads at the thought that they still can’t say with any certainty that they have the options up top they need for the winter ahead.

In two of their deadline-day deals, Sunderland continued a positive trend of this summer window in showing that they have learned lessons from the way last season’s campaign so badly drifted away in its latter months. Experience on and off the pitch was an obvious issue as any hope of a play-off campaign ebbed away, the club’s recruitment focused too heavily on those for the future and failing to find the right balance with those ready to hit the ground running. The arrival of Simon Moore as back-up goalkeeper was an encouraging start and the addition of Alan Browne a very welcome display of pragmatism. That continued on deadline day, Chris Mepham a smart addition who has not played much for Bournemouth in recent times but arrives with well over 100 appearances across the top two tiers under his belt. And while there will be a little bit of an adaptation period, the Ligue 1 and Champions League experience of Salis Adbul Samed should allow him to make a significant impact this season. That signing also spoke to a welcome shift of thinking behind the scenes, the lack of a genuine holding midfielder since Corry Evans’ injury a regular source of frustration over the last 18 months. Sunderland’s comments in public have consistently suggested that they didn’t see an issue or a position they now had a need for; Samed's arrival means Régis Le Bris now has genuine variety in a key part of the pitch. Add the talented Ian Poveda to the mix and this was a window in which some very good business was done.

Sunderland’s ability to retain talent should not go unremarked upon, either. Chris Rigg, Jobe Bellingham and Dan Ballard could all have gone to the top tier this summer but all were convinced to stay and sign new deals on Wearside. Those deals will in the long run prove to be as important to the club’s long-term health as any incoming.

Still, it’s hard not to shake the feeling that the deal Sunderland did not get done was the one that supporters truly craved. The sale of Jack Clarke to Ipswich Town was a difficult one to stomach but the consolation was that it left a week to recruit and the hope was that this would be the strategy in action - a brilliant player goes but the finances involved bring players previously out of Sunderland’s reach into range. Might this finally be the moment that a different calibre of striker could be recruited? Some in Sunderland’s hierarchy might reasonably counter that there is very obvious evidence of reinvestment across the squad. Signing free agents who have interest from other clubs in the Championship is not cheap, as wages is where most money goes in football anyway. Loaning in a player who featured regularly in the Champions League last season is not cheap, nor is loaning in a Premier League defender. New contracts for players with top-tier offers are not cheap, either.

It’s clear all the same that Sunderland’s bid to strengthen their forward line in the final week of the window did not go entirely to plan. If the mood outside of the Academy of Light was that Clarke’s sale could be an opportunity to ease the burden on Sunderland’s talented but inexperienced strikers, then the business the club tried to do suggested they saw it the same way. There was an ambitious bid for Tom Cannon, but just a year after signing a long-term contract at Leicester City the striker made clear that he would only consider a loan. In that circumstance, a switch to Stoke City best suited his circumstances. Sunderland continued to try and so some significant deals in the final third, and it’s understood that there were significant bids to try and sign FC Lorient striker Mohamed Bamba on the eve of deadline day. Whether they reached the circa £10 million fee touted in the French media is less clear but they were most certainly in at least half of that sum. There was also interest in Gift Orban on Thursday but by deadline day there was recognition behind the scenes that a deal was unlikely. In a cruel twist for Sunderland fans, he would on Friday night come off the bench for Lyon to score twice and turn a 3-2 deficit into a 4-3 win.

Ahmed Abdullahi is a hugely gifted young striker who Sunderland believe has a big future and can make a big impact this season, but equally no one is suggesting that he will immediately be ready to lead the line in Championship games week in, week out. In terms of Sunderland’s short-term prospects, a lot rests on how Wilson Isidor settles but it is worth noting that both club and player have been clear that he is first and foremost a centre forward and that is where he has played much of his football in the top tier. The hope had been that Alexandre Mendy would represent a solid compromise for Sunderland, an experienced striker but a deal that would not have been financially problematic down the line. The goalposts moved on that deal after SM Caen were taken over and by the time deadline day came around, Sunderland had moved on. The Black Cats were active until the very final moments to add another option over and above Abdullahi, prepared to sanction a significant package to get a loan deal done - but time proved to be against them in the end. Watching that superb win over Portsmouth, it’s also fair to say that Eliezer Mayenda would have been the man in possession for the trip to Plymouth no matter who came in - he’s been superb and his development is a credit to himself and Le Bris.

Can a club do eight deals on deadline day and it all still feel a little anticlimactic? If so, then that perhaps reflects the fact that the splash fans hoped Sunderland would be able to make after Clarke’s sale never quite materialised. There is also an odd lack of depth at full back where last season showed Sunderland are acutely vulnerable to losing real strength and power if one of their first-choice options picks up an injury, but Le Bris has repeatedly said he is comfortable with his options in those positions and hinted he would switch to a back three if required.

On the eve of deadline day, Le Bris spoke well about his confidence in the core of his team and squad. He stressed that deadline day would be about adding bits of depth, a little more variety to help withstand the long winter months and a punishing schedule. In Mepham and Samed they most certainly did that, while Aleksic’s reputation in particular means his development should be a treat to watch. In that context, there were positives to take from a frantic final day and that this is a very exciting squad is beyond debate. There’s just that nagging question as to whether it will all be enough to sustain a play-off push, all the more pressing as it’s the same one that hung over Wearside after the last two windows. See you again in January…