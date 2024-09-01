Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The transfer fee Sunderland paid for the striker has been revealed by the foreign press after deadline day

The fee Sunderland paid to Gent for Ahmed Abdullahi on deadline day has been revealed.

The 20-year-old Nigerian forward joined Sunderland late in the window on a four-year contract but with the club holding an option to extend for a further year. Abdullahi has limited experience in senior football but was prolific for Gent’s youth team before stepping up to the first-team environment this summer.

Voetbal has claimed that Sunderland have paid Gent a fee of around €3million for the player, which works out at £2.5million in British money.

Their report states: “Sunderland managed to sign Ahmed Abdullahi in the final hours of the transfer market in England. That was a very lucrative deal, because AA Gent earned no less than 3 million euros from the transfer. That is a very nice sum for AA Gent.

“The 20-year-old Nigerian striker made the transfer from HB Abuja two years ago on a free transfer. Abdullahi made a splash at Jong AA Gent, where he scored 21 times in 38 matches. However, he only got two substitutions for the first team and the striker played barely thirty minutes for AA Gent.”

Sporting director Kristjaan Speakman says the Black Cats will be patient with Abdullahi but confirmed he would go straight into the first-team environment.

“We are delighted to welcome Ahmed to Sunderland,” Speakman said. “He is a natural centre forward, who enjoys playing in central areas, in addition to being an excellent finisher. He has an impressive goalscoring record at youth level and he recently stepped up into Gent’s senior team. We will give him time to settle and support him in that process, but he will bring immediate competition to our attacking line and we look forward to seeing him grow with us throughout the season and beyond.”

Abdullahi was Sunderland’s fourth and final signing on deadline day, with Chris Mepham, Salis Abdul Samed and Milan Aleksic joining from Bournemouth, RC Lens and FK Radnicki 1923 respectively. Pierre Ekwah, Timothee Pembele and Nectar Triantis all sealed loan exits, with Luis Hemir also joining Juventus Next Gen on a season-long loan.