Nine free agents still available for Sunderland and their Championship rivals

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

There are some eye-catching names still without a club after the summer transfer window comes to an end.

Sunderland have enjoyed a positive summer transfer window and one that has played a part in what has been a positive start to the new Championship season.

Following Saturday’s 3-1 win at Portsmouth, Regis Le Bris’ side have taken maximum points from all four of their league fixtures and will head into the first international break of the season sat at the top of the second tier. Although the Black Cats have spent money to bring in the likes of Milan Aleksic and Ahmed Abdullahi, they have also shown a prudent approach by using the free agent market to add to their squad ahead of the new season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Coventry City’s experienced goalkeeper Simon Moore, Preston North End midfielder Alan Browne, Leeds United winger Ian Poveda and Stoke City keeper Blondy Nna Noukeu have all moved to Wearside after their contracts with their former clubs came to a close earlier this summer. There remains a number of intriguing options available on the free agent market and some that could be of some use to Sunderland and their Championship rivals.

Jack Cork - Burnley

Last club: Burnley | Getty Images

The vastly experienced midfielder has spent time with Swansea City and Southampton throughout his career but has been without a club since leaving Burnley at the end of last season. The once-capped England international made over 250 appearances for the Clarets prior to his departure earlier this summer and would provide a streetwise option in the middle of the pitch for any willing suitor.

Cheikhou Kouyate - Nottingham Forest

The 92-times capped Senegal international has spent the last two years with Nottingham Forest after making just under 300 appearances for Crystal Palace and West Ham United. Although Kouyate is now 34, he would still be a powerful midfield option to consider as he continues to search for a new club after leaving Forest at the end of last season.

John Egan - Sheffield United

Still only 31, Egan has been a free agents since leaving Sheffield United in the aftermath of their relegation from the Premier League. A Republic of Ireland international and a defender with vast experience in the Premier League and Championship, Egan is working his way back from a long-term Achilles injury so may need to wait to find a new club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

John Fleck - Blackburn Rovers

Scotland international Fleck has been training with former club Rangers during pre-season but remains a free agent. Another vastly experienced option, the former Sheffield United, Coventry City and Blackburn Rovers midfield is believed to have received several offers from at home and abroad during the summer but is still looking for a new club.

Aaron Connolly - Hull City

The Republic of Ireland forward is currently without a club after scoring eight goals in 28 Championship matches for Hull City. | Getty Images

Another international player after the forward earned nine caps for the Republic of Ireland, Connolly remains without a club after leaving Hull City earlier in the summer. At 24, the former Brighton and Venezia forward is one of the youngster players on this list but still boasts just under a century of appearances in the Premier League and Championship.

Brandon Williams - Manchester United

An option at either full-back position, Williams was once viewed as a serious prospect at Old Trafford - but it would be safe to say he failed to kick on and loan spells with Norwich City and Ipswich Town failed to fire an upturn in form. That said, at just 23, there remains more than enough time for Williams to find a new club and get his career moving once again.

Liam Cooper - Leeds United

The 19-times capped Scotland international was believed to be on the verge of a move to Hull City prior to the closure of the summer transfer window. However, the vastly experienced defender remains a free agent. After making over 280 appearances for Leeds, Cooper would bring plenty of defensive nous and leadership.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stuart Armstrong - Southampton

Last club: Southampton

Yet another Scottish international and perhaps the biggest surprise on this list. Armstrong was reportedly the subject of interest from a number of clubs across Europe following his departure from Southampton in June - but he remains without a club and would be an eye-catching addition for any club. An energetic presence in the middle of the park and another vastly experienced option.

Adam Reach - West Bromwich Albion

The Chester-le-Street born midfielder has been without a club since he left West Brom in June and would bring a wealth of Championship experience after making 375 second tier appearances for the likes of the Baggies, Sheffield Wednesday, Middlesbrough and Preston North End.