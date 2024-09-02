Sunderland returned to action against Liverpool in the Premier League 2 on Monday evening at Eppleton.

The Black Cats came into the game on the back of an opening-day draw against Newcastle United, which was followed by a victory against Middlesbrough in their second game back after the summer break.

Liverpool took the lead early doors after a goal from James Balagizi before Trey Ogunsyui equalised minutes later with a cool run and finish. The visitors then re-took the lead with around half an hour on the clock through Kieron Morrison. Ranel Young then extended Liverpool’s lead towards the end of the game.

Tommy Watson pulled one back with a superb effort from the left-hand side to make it 3-2 but it was too little too late for the Black Cats.

Here, James Copley rates each Sunderland player after the game against Liverpool in the Premier League 2:

1 . Kelechi Chibueze Made a decent save just before Liverpool took the lead in the first-half. Was put under pressure with the ball at his feet. Produced a good save from Morrison to prevent the visitors going two up in quick succession. Produced a fantastic save to keep it at 2-1 in the second half. 7 | Ben Cuthbertson Photo: Ben Cuthbertson Photo Sales

2 . Tom Lavery Tom Lavery started at centre-back and lost the ball a couple of times owing to Liverpool's high press. Improved in the second half after moving to left-back with a couple of vital interventions. Looked decent going forward too though it was a tough evening for Sunderland's defenders. 6 | Ben Cuthbertson Photo Sales

3 . Luke Bell Luke Bell was lucky his lax pass didn't lead to Liverpool regaining the lead in the first-half. Improved as the first half went on and coped well with Liverpool's pace. Showed composure on the all in the second half but saw three conceded. 6 Photo: Chris Fryatt Photo Sales