Gateshead challenged to improve after unbeaten run is extended with Barnet win

Gateshead remain at the top of the National League table after a 2-0 home win against Barnet on Saturday afternoon.

Antony Sweeney insisted Gateshead can get better after they claimed successive wins over top three opposition during the last week.

Rob Elliot’s men secured a last-gasp 2-1 home win against former National League leaders Eastleigh last weekend and retained their place at the summit as Kain Adom and Callum Whelan netted in a 2-0 victory against third placed Barnet on Saturday afternoon. Although the scoreline may suggest a comfortable afternoon for the Heed, they were given some uncomfortable moment by the Bees and needed a fine debut display from young goalkeeper Harry Moss to preserve a clean sheet and their unbeaten record for the season.

Callum Whelan celebrates after scoring Gateshead's first goal in their 2-0 home win against Barnet (photo Charlie Waugh) | Charlie Waugh

Sweeney, who took charge of off-field affairs in place of former Newcastle United goalkeeper Elliot as the Heed boss recovers from an illness, insisted there were aspects of the performance that ‘need to be better’ - but stressed the Gateshead squad have earned a break over the coming days after a hectic start to the new season.

He told The Echo: “It’s our job to be a little picky in terms of analysing the performance so we will do that because there were little bits we need to do better. On another day, who knows? It could have been a different story but it was our day today. We will give the lads a bit of rest, we’ll be back in the early part of the week and we’ll work on a few things.”

Although Gateshead always looked a threat on the front foot, it was the performance of young keeper Moss that left supporters talking about the game. The former Burnley stopper was handed a competitive Heed debut after regular number one Tiernan Brooks received a call-up to the Republic of Ireland Under-21s squad - and he rewarded Elliot and Sweeney with an impressive display as he made eye-catching saves to deny the likes ofJoe Kizzi, Ade Oluwo and substitute Idriss Kanu to help his side earn all three points. Speaking of the youngster’s debut, Sweeney believes his performance is a result of the culture that has been created at the International Stadium.

He said: “Rob (Elliot) mentioned it to be fair, it’s the culture of the football club. We could have looked for an out of contract, experienced goalkeeper to come in and cover - but it shows the strength of our goalkeeper department to see Tiernan out on international duty. The culture of the club shows Harry has been in training for the season, he’s stood out in the sessions, he carries himself really well and he deserved the opportunity to go and prove what a good goalkeeper he is.”