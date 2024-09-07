Sunderland's incredible attendances compared to Newcastle United, Leeds United & other Premier League and Championship clubs

By Mark Carruthers
Published 7th Sep 2024, 19:00 BST

How do Sunderland's attendances compare to clubs across the Premier League and Championship?

It has been a wonderful start to the new season for Sunderland and the Stadium of Light faithful have already experienced two highly impressive wins. With new manager Regis Le Bris in the dugout for the first time this season, the Black Cats have claimed two away wins at Cardiff City and Portsmouth - but perhaps the best displays and results of the campaign have come on Wearside.

In what was Le Bris’ managerial home debut, Sunderland romped to a 4-0 win against Sheffield Wednesday thanks to an Eliezer Mayenda brace and a goal apiece from Dennis Cirkin and Luke O’Nien. Just six days later, another impressive attendance at the Stadium of Light witnessed Romaine Mundle grab the only goal of the game as Burnley left Wearside empty-handed.

Over 80,000 supporters made their way to the Stadium of Light across both games - but how does the Black Cats average attendance compare to clubs across the Premier League and Championship?

2024/25 average attendance: 11,129

1. AFC Bournemouth

2024/25 average attendance: 11,129 | Getty Images

Photo Sales
2024/25 average attendance: 11,440

2. Oxford United

2024/25 average attendance: 11,440 | Getty Images

Photo Sales
2024/25 average attendance: 11,694

3. Luton Town

2024/25 average attendance: 11,694 | Getty Images

Photo Sales
2024/25 average attendance: 14,960

4. Millwall

2024/25 average attendance: 14,960 | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 11
Next Page
Related topics:Sunderland
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice