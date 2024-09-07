It has been a wonderful start to the new season for Sunderland and the Stadium of Light faithful have already experienced two highly impressive wins. With new manager Regis Le Bris in the dugout for the first time this season, the Black Cats have claimed two away wins at Cardiff City and Portsmouth - but perhaps the best displays and results of the campaign have come on Wearside.

In what was Le Bris’ managerial home debut, Sunderland romped to a 4-0 win against Sheffield Wednesday thanks to an Eliezer Mayenda brace and a goal apiece from Dennis Cirkin and Luke O’Nien. Just six days later, another impressive attendance at the Stadium of Light witnessed Romaine Mundle grab the only goal of the game as Burnley left Wearside empty-handed.

Over 80,000 supporters made their way to the Stadium of Light across both games - but how does the Black Cats average attendance compare to clubs across the Premier League and Championship?