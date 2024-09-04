Don Goodman delivers Sunderland promotion verdict amid 'real opportunity' claim

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland have started the season in impressive form, with four wins from four in the Championship

Former Sunderland striker Don Goodman has admitted that he is “optimistic” about Sunderland’s chances of promotion this season - and does not believe that the Championship is as competitive as it was last term.

The Black Cats have started the new campaign at an impressive pace, taking 12 points from their opening four matches and conceding just one goal in the process. Regis Le Bris’ side now sit top of the table heading into the first international break of the season, and face winless Plymouth Argyle away from home in their next league outing.

And following his former club’s charge to the summit of the Championship, Goodman had delivered his verdict on their chances of playing their way back into the Premier League over the coming months.

During an interview with Sunderland Nation, the Sky Sports pundit was asked how the departure of talismanic winger Jack Clarke would affect the Black Cats’ promotion hopes, to which he responded: “Before a ball was kicked, I wasn’t convinced that they could get promoted with Jack Clarke.

“It was one of those - nobody had heard of Regis Le Bris, they'd been without a striker for at least three or four transfer windows and they haven't brought one in. They were a bunch of young, talented players that probably needed a little bit of experience and guidance around them on the pitch. That is why I believe Tony Mowbray ended up leaving the building because he felt he needed a little bit of experience. It wasn't forthcoming as Sunderland have this policy of only signing young players.

“Before a ball was kicked, I wasn't sure that Sunderland would be in the mix for a top six finish. Having said all of that, I had no clue what to expect from at least 70% of the teams and I would say that this season's Championship gives clubs like Sunderland a much better chance.”

He added: “I think that last season was probably the strongest top end as a collective. I'm not saying that they were the best teams I've ever seen in the Championship, the four of them that were up there contesting that automatic promotion, but what I am saying is that, as a group of four, I've never seen anything as strong.

“They were four brilliant teams and ultimately one of them had to miss out and that was Leeds United. I don't believe the Championship is as strong this time around. My point is that I think there's a real opportunity for quite a few clubs that some might not have fancied, like a Sunderland, to have a real good go and it couldn't have started any better.

“I know they've lost Jack Clarke and I think he'd be a miss to anybody at this level, but look at how well Romaine Mundle has done since Jack has gone. He's a brilliant, brilliant player but I've got no doubt that they can advance forward and make progress without him. At this stage, I'd be optimistic for Sunderland. It's still very early and there’ll be tougher tests to come.”