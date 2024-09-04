Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Mason Burstow signed for Hull City during the summer transfer window.

Pundit Ray Parlour has backed ex-Sunderland loanee Mason Burstow to enjoy a more successful time with new club Hull City following his difficult stint on Wearside last season.

The centre forward was signed on a temporary agreement by the Black Cats from Premier League giants Chelsea, but failed to make much of an impact at the Stadium of Light, registering just one goal in 20 outings. This summer, he completed a permanent transfer to Hull, but as yet, has not found the back of the net across three substitute appearances for the Tigers.

Nevertheless, Parlour is of the opinion that if the 21-year-old puts the work in, he can go on to become a success at the MKM Stadium, despite his underwhelming spell in the North East. Speaking to Football League World, he said: “Some players don’t fit in at certain clubs and thrive with others.

“If he can get his head down, train well and be integrated in the team well, he can perform well on the pitch and prove he is a top player. It’s up to the player to put in the effort and perform week in, week out. It’s a tough league, but it’s possible to shine with a good team of quality players around you.”

Burstow started his senior career at Charlton Athletic before signing for Chelsea in January 2022. Over the course of his time in West London, he made three senior appearances for the club, but failed to score in any of those outings.

Speaking about his move to Hull last month, he said: “It’s a big accomplishment for myself. I’m really excited to be here. There’s a real homely feel about the club, with big aspirations, and I’m excited to be a part of it. “There’s a real project here. The new manager has got a way of playing that is really bright, really attacking and positive. I play through the middle and always try to be a threat in the box. I can link play, hold it up and run in behind. Hopefully, there are different avenues the manager can use me. Sunderland was a learning curve but hopefully Hull is the place I can kick on and make a statement for myself.”