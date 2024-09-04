The Sunderland defender made his return from injury last month

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland defender Dan Ballard admitted numerous managerial changes at the club last term “wasn’t ideal” but insists there is a good feeling about the Stadium of Light following a flying start to the Championship campaign.

The Black Cats endured a tough season last time out as a positive start to the campaign soon faded away after Tony Mowbray left the club. His replacement in Michael Beale lasted only 12 games after he oversaw just four wins in two months. Mike Dodds was drafted in as interim boss until the end of the season and after a lengthy search for their next manager, Sunderland landed on Regis Le Bris as the man to take them forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So far, the decision has reaped rewards with the Black Cats the only Championship side to start the season with four wins. Ballard spent pre-season out injured and made his return to action as he came off the bench in the home win over Burnley. He then started as Sunderland headed to the south coast last weekend and beat Portsmouth 3-1 at Fratton Park.

Asked by the Sunderland Echo about coping with the numerous managerial changes last season, Ballard responded: "It wasn't ideal. It was strange because we have a similar squad now as we did last year. The lads have had a full pre-season together and we have made a few additions. There is just a feel-good factor around the club and a few players have got their chance and have really done well. The manager has been brilliant, we have a clear way of playing and we know it works now so it's going to give us more confidence."

Speaking about his own injury, he added: "I am physically good now, I missed most of pre-season which was a bit of a pain. My knee feels really good now, I just need to get some game-time."

Ballard has been named in the latest Northern Ireland squad for matches against Luxembourg and Bulgaria this week. The Sunderland man captained the Green and White Army during a friendly win over Andorra in the summer following an injury to Manchester United’s Jonny Evans. The 36-year-old has since retired from international football, putting more responsibility on Ballard’s shoulders but that is not something he plans to shirk away from.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The team has played a few games without him [Evans] but he was always a massive boost when he was here. He is not someone who can be replaced. He had over 100 caps, none of us have done that. The level he plays at is a lot higher than some of us, so you can't just replace him,” said Ballard. "We have all got to step up a little bit to help fill the void. It was nice to play with him, I feel like I tried to cherish that because we never knew when he was going to retire. He is getting older so we knew this day would come soon. It is disappointing but we were expecting it.

"Although we are a younger team now, I feel like everybody is starting to grow and play at a higher level. Playing with each other for longer has definitely helped us. I think it took the team before a few tries to really gel together. I think there will be one qualifying campaign when we get off to a good start and we just need to keep that going when it happens."