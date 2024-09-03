Sunderland could not have asked for a better beginning to the new Championship campaign. Regis Le Bris’ side have taken 12 points from their opening four matches, and head into the current international break at the summit of the second tier table.

As a byproduct of their 100% start in the division, the Black Cats also boast an unbeaten away record at this fledgling stage of the season. An opening day victory over Cardiff City has since been followed up by a commanding 3-1 win over Portsmouth at Fratton Park, with the Black Cats scoring five goals and conceding just one on their travels so far.

On each of those trips, Sunderland fans have travelled in considerable numbers too - often setting off at ludicrous hours of the morning to make it down south in time for kick-off. That support does not go unnoticed either, with winger Patrick Roberts speaking recently about how eager he and his teammates are to justify the efforts of the fanbase. He said: “What I want to do is to hopefully repay the fans for their amazing support. This is a bold city which has its football team right at the very heart of everything that is good. We want to make them proud.”

But how exactly does the Black Cats away support compare to that of their Championship rivals this term? We’ve gathered up every away attendance from the opening four weekends of the campaign so far, and have found each team’s average. Obviously, at this early stage, there are several caveats to consider, from the inflated lure of derby days to the discrepancy in the size of away allocations that have been handed to clubs, but already, it is fairly clear which sides’ tickets will be treated like gold dust over the coming months, and which probably won’t.

Check out the full rankings of all 24 clubs, from fewest fans to most, below...

Millwall - 813 Millwall have taken just one point on the road this season.

Preston North End - 930 Preston have lost both of their away games so far, conceding six in the process.

Swansea City - 1,144 It's been drab on the road for Swansea so far this season, with no points taken yet.