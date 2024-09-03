Régis Le Bris' strongest Sunderland XI and bench when everyone is fit with big calls made - gallery

Phil Smith
By Phil Smith

Sunderland AFC Writer

Published 3rd Sep 2024, 18:00 BST

Sunderland have made a strong start to the new season under Régis Le Bris

Sunderland have made a superb start to their Championship campaign, winning all four fixtures with a quite remarkable goal difference of +9.

After the international break, Régis Le Bris will have some big decisions to make as the club’s four deadline-day signings become available for selection. The head coach is also managing some key injury issues but what might his strongest XI and bench look like if everyone is fit at some stage this season? Here, we take a best guess and explore some of the big (and very welcome) dilemmas Le Bris is going to face along the way...

Patterson is firmly established as Sunderland's first choice goalkeeper. Has had pleasingly little to do this season so far but will be ready when called upon.

1. GK - Anthony Patterson

1. GK - Anthony Patterson

Hume is one of the first names on the team sheet, an excellent 1-v-1 defender still capable of contributing to attacking phases. He currently has very little competition for his place which could be a concern in the long run - injury would likely force Le Bris to go to a back three.

2. RB - Trai Hume

2. RB - Trai Hume

Chris Mepham adds Premier League pedigree to the squad and has come to Sunderland to play, but how do you leave out O'Nien? A key part oft he club's superb start to the season both defensively and in his distribution from deep. Has two goals already, as well. Mepham will get jis chance at some point but he might have to patient.

3. CB - Luke O'Nien

3. CB - Luke O'Nien

Le Bris spoke last week of Ballard's importance, a 'specific profile' in that he adds real strength and physicality to the squad. Will take a bit of time to get fully up to speed after his pre-season injury but will play regularly.

4. CB - Dan Ballard

4. CB - Dan Ballard

