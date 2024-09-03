Sunderland have made a superb start to their Championship campaign, winning all four fixtures with a quite remarkable goal difference of +9.
After the international break, Régis Le Bris will have some big decisions to make as the club’s four deadline-day signings become available for selection. The head coach is also managing some key injury issues but what might his strongest XI and bench look like if everyone is fit at some stage this season? Here, we take a best guess and explore some of the big (and very welcome) dilemmas Le Bris is going to face along the way...
