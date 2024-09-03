Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland were reportedly keen on a move for Naby Keita this summer.

Sunderland held an interest in signing former Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita during the summer transfer window, but were unable to agree terms with the Guinean international, according to reports.

The Black Cats made a deadline day move to bolster their engine room with a loan swoop for RC Lens star Salis Abdul Samed, and had previously strengthened in the centre of the park by signing Alan Browne on a free transfer.

But according to Ed Aarons of The Guardian, Regis Le Bris’ side had been working on an outlandish deal that would have brought Keita back to England. Writing on social media, the reporter claimed that Sunderland were keen on the 29-year-old, but were unable to reach an agreement that would have convinced him to make the move to Wearside.

Instead, Keita is now in talks with Turkish outfit Istanbul Basaksehir ahead of a proposed move from current side Werder Bremen. The transfer window in Turkey does not close until September 13th, meaning that there is still plenty of time for Keita to potentially seal an exit from the Bundesliga side.

The ex-Liverpool star has been in Germany since last July, when he completed a free transfer from Anfield. He has, however, been plagued by injury and suspension, and registered just five appearances for Bremen last term. During his time in England, Keita won both Premier League and Champions League titles with Liverpool, as well as lifting the FA Cup, EFL Cup, and Club World Cup.

Bremen took the decision to suspend Keita during the closing stages of last season after the player refused to travel to a match with his teammates upon being told that he would not be included in the starting XI.

At the time, Clemens Fritz, Bremen’s head of professional football, said: “As a club, we won’t tolerate Naby’s behaviour. He let his team down in a time of difficulty surrounding our recent run of form and squad availability and put his own interests above those of the team. We can’t allow that. At this stage of the season, we need full focus on the remaining games and a team who stick together. That’s why we’ve been left with no alternative.”