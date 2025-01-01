Six players who will leave Sunderland in January and four who won’t

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland look set for a hectic winter transfer window over the coming weeks.

It looks set to be a busy January on Wearside, with Sunderland expected to look for recruits of their own, and a number of Black Cats stars garnering attention from far and wide ahead of prospective exits.

But with that in mind, who can we expect to see leave the Stadium of Light, and who is likely to be sticking around for a while to come? We’ve taken a closer look below...

Leaving

Jewison Bennette

Things just haven’t worked out for the Costa Rican on Wearside, and after a lengthy stint with the U21s, it is becoming evermore apparent that his first team prospects at the Stadium of Light are slim to minimal. A loan exit has been touted before, and has been hinted at in recent times too. At this stage, it would be more of a surprise if he stayed.

Abdoullah Ba

Another who has been starved of first team minutes of late, you would have to imagine that a move away from the Stadium of Light - whether that be temporary or perhaps even on a permanent basis - would be the best course of action for Ba’s career. Given how prominently he featured in the first team last season, this term must surely feel like a notable regression that suits neither the player or the Black Cats.

Nazariy Rusyn

The Ukrainian forward has been limited to cameos under Le Bris, and there is mounting talk of a potential return to his home country among some sections of the press. If the right offer comes along - again, whether that be a loan or a permanent agreement - it is hard to see Sunderland standing in his way.

Joe Anderson

Ostensibly, Anderson was signed for the first team on Wearside, but he has dropped a long way out of contention, and is now a mainstay of the U21s. For a 23-year-old, that is far from ideal, and you would have to suspect that Sunderland would be open to either sending him out on loan - like they did last season - or selling him altogether.

Harrison Jones

The U21s captain only just put pen to paper on a fresh contract extension, having made his first team debut earlier in the campaign, but the understanding is that Sunderland would ideally like to find a suitable loan for Jones so that he can test his mettle in the senior game. Lower league clubs should be lining up for the opportunity to sign him, if they have any sense.

Adil Aouchiche

It wasn’t so long ago that this looked clear cut; Aouchiche was an outcast, and his exit seemed fairly assured. Now, however, after a run of eye-catching performances necessitated by a mini injury crisis on Wearside, the Frenchman is beginning to feel like a valuable asset once more. Of course, his place in the pecking order could be diminished once Le Bris has a full contingent at his disposal again, and if that is the case then it would be hard to justify keeping him around to wallow in the reserves, but for the first time in a long time, there is at least an air of doubt surrounding Aouchiche’s future.

Staying

Jobe Bellingham

Or at least, you hope he will be. Bellingham is obviously the subject of heavy and widespread interest this January, and if a ludicrous bid comes in from a Premier League or continental giant then Sunderland’s resolve will be tested. But because the midfielder only signed a fresh deal over the summer, the Black Cats find themselves in a position of relative strength at the negotiating table, and if they see fit to keep the teenager around, then they should be able to do so.

Chris Rigg

Everything written about Bellingham above could also be applied to fellow teen sensation Rigg. The high-profile interest? Check. The lengthy new deal over the summer that provides Sunderland with a decent amount of security? Check. The reluctance to let him go at such a crucial juncture in a promotion push? Check. Factor in the understanding that Rigg is in no great rush to agitate for an exit from the Stadium of Light, and he shouldn’t be going anywhere.

Anthony Patterson

Premier League clubs are said to be queuing up for Patterson, with the likes of Wolves, Tottenham, and Manchester United all touted as admirers, but the simple fact of the matter is that his contract runs until 2028, and that Sunderland are unlikely to sanction their first choice goalkeeper’s departure partway through the season without an obvious successor lined up.

Dan Ballard

And finally, Ballard is another Sunderland star who is reportedly attracting interest from the top flight. To a certain extent, he might be the most dispensable of any of the names mentioned in this “staying” section - he hasn’t been able to hold down a consistent starting role this season, injuries continue to bother him, and Le Bris is well-stocked at the heart of defence. But given that his contract runs until 2028, and that Chris Mepham is only on loan, it is improbable that Sunderland are going to be in any major rush to usher him out of the exit door.