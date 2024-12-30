Transfer news: Sunderland set to battle Ipswich Town and Southampton January 'loan swoop'
Sunderland are set to face a barrage of competition in their January efforts to sign reported target Glen Kamara, according to reports.
The Stade Rennais midfielder was touted as a prospective loan option for the Black Cats over the festive period, with Jeunes Footeux suggesting that Regis Le Bris’ side are already tracking the former Leeds United and Rangers man ahead of a more concrete offer over the coming weeks. But if Sunderland are to pursue Kamara, they may not have things all their own way. According to an update from TBR Football, a number of clubs from both the Premier League and the Championship are also interested in signing the 29-year-old, with Southampton and Ipswich Town in the mix alongside Burnley and Middlesbrough.
It is suggested that Kamara faces an uncertain future in France, having only signed for Stade Rennais from Leeds over the summer. Since then, however, Jorge Sampaoli has replaced Julien Stephan in the dugout, and the Finland international subsequently seen his first team opportunities dwindle. Sampaoli left Kamara on the bench for a recent 1-0 defeat against Nantes, and does not seem to view him as a regular starter, with the player only registering a 13-minute cameo during a 2-0 win over Angers last time out. It is within this context that speculation over Kamara’s future has started to simmer.
For his part, however, the midfielder has spoken fondly of his transfer to Ligue 1. In an interview with GiveMeSport just last month, he said: "I feel settled now. I didn’t know anyone before I joined. I had played against Jordan James a few times, but I basically came in fresh-faced. I'm learning French, and I understand more than I can speak! This is the first time I've played outside the UK, so that's a challenge in itself. Hopefully, moving to Rennes and playing in Ligue 1 can enhance my game and make me a better player."
