Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland are one of several clubs being linked with a move for Glen Kamara.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland are set to face a barrage of competition in their January efforts to sign reported target Glen Kamara, according to reports.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

It is suggested that Kamara faces an uncertain future in France, having only signed for Stade Rennais from Leeds over the summer. Since then, however, Jorge Sampaoli has replaced Julien Stephan in the dugout, and the Finland international subsequently seen his first team opportunities dwindle. Sampaoli left Kamara on the bench for a recent 1-0 defeat against Nantes, and does not seem to view him as a regular starter, with the player only registering a 13-minute cameo during a 2-0 win over Angers last time out. It is within this context that speculation over Kamara’s future has started to simmer.

For his part, however, the midfielder has spoken fondly of his transfer to Ligue 1. In an interview with GiveMeSport just last month, he said: "I feel settled now. I didn’t know anyone before I joined. I had played against Jordan James a few times, but I basically came in fresh-faced. I'm learning French, and I understand more than I can speak! This is the first time I've played outside the UK, so that's a challenge in itself. Hopefully, moving to Rennes and playing in Ligue 1 can enhance my game and make me a better player."