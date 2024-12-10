Sunderland can move level on points with the automatic promotion places if results goes their way during a hectic midweek Championship fixture schedule.

After claiming a hard-earned 2-1 home win against Stoke City on Saturday, the Black Cats are back at the Stadium of Light on Tuesday night when Bristol City become the latest club to try and take maximum points from their trip to Wearside.

The win against the Potters ensured Regis Le Bris’ side remained unbeaten on home soil during the first four months of the season after the claimed victories in six of their nine games at the Stadium of Light. Only Leeds United, Coventry City and West Bromwich Albion have returned with anything to show from their visits to the North East after claiming a point from their battles with the Black Cats.

But ahead of Tuesday night’s home game with Bristol City, how does Sunderland’s record on their home patch compare to their rivals across the Championship?

