The Sunderland and Bristol City team and injury news with 13 ruled out and two key doubts - gallery

Phil Smith
By Phil Smith

Sunderland AFC Writer

Published 10th Dec 2024, 10:49 BST

Sunderland are hoping to make it back-to-back wins on home turf when they face Bristol City

After a very welcome win over Stoke City on Saturday, Sunderland return to action at the Stadium of Light on Tuesday night as they face Liam Manning’s Bristol City.

City were beaten heavily at Portsmouth on Saturday, but have claimed some notable results over the course of the season so far. Both bosses have some significant injury concerns to consider ahead of the game, so here’s all the latest team news as we have it...

Poveda missed last week's 2-1 win over Sheffield Wednesday after picking up an injury in training shortly before the game. Le Bris has since confirmed that he will absent for around a month and possibly longer. Another big blow in a frustrating season.

1. Ian Poveda - out

Poveda missed last week's 2-1 win over Sheffield Wednesday after picking up an injury in training shortly before the game. Le Bris has since confirmed that he will absent for around a month and possibly longer. Another big blow in a frustrating season. | Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Rinomhota picked up a hamstring injury during the midweek defeat to Burnley and is now a major doubt for this weekend's game. Boss Omer Riza expects him to be absent and that will be a major blow as he's been very important for the new manager since switching to right back.

2. Andy Rinomhota - major doubt

Rinomhota picked up a hamstring injury during the midweek defeat to Burnley and is now a major doubt for this weekend's game. Boss Omer Riza expects him to be absent and that will be a major blow as he's been very important for the new manager since switching to right back. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Watson returned to full training last Thursday and having come through this week's sessions without issue, he should be back in the squad this weekend. Expected to be on the bench initially.

3. Tommy Watson - available

Watson returned to full training last Thursday and having come through this week's sessions without issue, he should be back in the squad this weekend. Expected to be on the bench initially. | Sunderland player Tommy Watson

Photo Sales
Leicester City winger made a bright start to his loan in South Wales but has recently been absent due to injury. However, boss Omer Riza has confirmed that he's trained this week and should be back in the squad on Saturday.

4. Will Alves - available

Leicester City winger made a bright start to his loan in South Wales but has recently been absent due to injury. However, boss Omer Riza has confirmed that he's trained this week and should be back in the squad on Saturday. Photo: Bryn Lennon

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Bristol City
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice