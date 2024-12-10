Transfer news: Sunderland star 'wanted' by Nottingham Forest and Rangers last summer

The Sunderland winger continues to garner attention from a host of admirers

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland’s man of the moment Tommy Watson was a transfer target for both Nottingham Forest and Rangers last summer, according to reports.

The winger has made headlines in recent days following his match-winning display against Stoke City at the weekend, scoring his first senior goals in red and white to seal a 2-1 victory over the Potters at the Stadium of Light.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But while Watson is only just making his first forays into the senior game, he has been a prominent figure at U21 level for some time, and it would appear that his performances for the Black Cats’ development side have not gone unnoticed.

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

In a piece reflecting on his recent ascent on Wearside, the Daily Mirror suggest that Watson has been subject of high-profile interest, stating that the teenager “was wanted by Nottingham Forest and Rangers last summer”. At this stage, it is unclear whether either side retains an interest in the Sunderland starlet, or if either plan on reigniting a transfer pursuit in the near future.

Forest and Rangers are not the first clubs to be cited as admirers of Watson. It is widely understood that the attacker was the subject of a failed bid from Premier League outfit Brighton and Hove Albion during the latter stages of the summer transfer window, with Sunderland reportedly snubbing an offer in the region of £2 million.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since then, Watson has enjoyed a much greater role in the first team picture at his boyhood club, and has reflected fondly on his step up to senior football. Speaking after the final whistle on Saturday afternoon, he said: “It's been my dream, to be honest. I couldn't have really pictured it any better after today. I like to think I've took my opportunity well, but I'm just focusing on my game-by-game and looking to stay in that team.

“That's what I'm all about, to be honest. I think I'm now ready to start contributing with goals and assists. That's what I want to do. I want to be the main man here and score and assist and help the team in any way I can.”